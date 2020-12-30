Andaseat & Disney Partner For Marvel Gaming Chairs

Andaseat and Disney have come together for a new partnership to release a line of Marvel-themed Gaming Chairs. The four hero designs you have to choose from are Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man. To be clear, these designs are taken from the comic books and not the MCU versions of the characters, which is why you're getting a much more colorful and bright color scheme for most of them. All four of the chairs are going for $400 at the time we're writing this, a little more expensive than other chairs, but let's be honest, you're paying more for the design of the seat than the seat itself. You can read more about all four below.

The great leadership of Captain America inspires every Andaseat user to take charge of your own. The Avengers logo "A" and the logo star on the top of the chairs highlights this is the leader chair of the range. Iron Man is the most innovative engineer and scientist in Avengers. His talents and justice are fully demonstrated in the design of Andaseat Iron Man Edition. The overal design is recognizable at the first glance-I am Iron Man. Andaseat Spider-Man 2020 Edition applies the most recognizable elements of Spider-Man. This Marvel chair forms a big area in your home in Spider-Man style. Like it and enjoy it. It perfectly matches your other Avengers gadgests in the room and it stands out to be the most eye-catching one. Ant Man is one of the heros with the most special capability-size-shifting from nearly microscopic to ~100 feet gigantic. He offers the major strategic turning point in the Endgame. His unique role is demonstrated in the design of Andaseat Ant Man Edition. The overal design is recognizable at the first glance-Don't let your past determinethe future.