The Walking Dead: All-Stars Is Coming To Mobile Devices

Com2uS and Skybound Entertainment announced they have a new mobile title on the way with The Walking Dead: All-Stars. As you may have guessed from the name of this one, you will be thrown into the world of the comics as you will embark on a brand new storyline within the post-apocalyptic undead universe. As always, it's no easy living as you will be in an evolving story where you are in a constant battle for survival, and it will be up to you to recruit survivors, allies, and familiar characters from the series. You'll use all your skills and roster to fight it out against Walkers and other players to collect resources and build your own sanctuary, trying to make it another day. The game has no release date yet, but they are taking pre-registrations at the link above.

The World of The Walking Dead – Explore a new and evolving storyline set in a post-apocalyptic version of Buffalo, New York, as depicted in The Walking Dead comic book series from Skybound.

Recruit Rick, Michonne, Glenn and more – Meet and recruit new survivors and iconic characters based on The Walking Dead franchise each featuring new and unique comic book-style illustrations.

Explore, Battle and Collect – Through a variety of story driven modes and regular in-game events, players will explore the devastated wasteland, battle against the Walker hordes and collect important resources that will allow their sanctuary to flourish.

An RPG Fight for Survival – Players will control their destiny in RPG gameplay allowing them to enlist the help of survivors as they take on increasingly challenging missions with bigger rewards.

Battle Against Others (PvP) – The real threat in the post-apocalyptic world isn't the Walkers, it's the other survivors – Players can compete against others in the PvP mode to earn important rewards to strengthen their town.