The Walking Dead: All-Stars Launches New Halloween Event

Com2uS and Skybound Entertainment have launched a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars as they get into the Halloween spirit. The bulk of the content is designed to give you some awesome things to do for the next couple of weeks, and hopefully, some of this will be sticking around. You'll be getting a new community-based mode called Total War, a new young ally named Henry, a team-up with Yumiko from The Walking Dead comics, an entire Halloween-themed town, and limited-time events for exclusive skins and rewards. You can read all the notes for this update below and play it now.

Total War: Players can team up with fellow survivors to defeat a powerful plunderer and earn ranking rewards, such as Conduct Manual. Players ranking from 1st to 50th place in the event will receive the title of the highest level, Challenger, and earn Gold Bars as rewards.

Survival Record: Clear Stage 19-4 in World and receive rewards such as Skill Manual by exploring the Survival Record 1-9. In addition, Personal Gear for bystander characters will be available. Personal Gear is an item unique to the character, and characters who are in legend level or higher can possess it. It can be strengthened using special materials, and various additional abilities can be obtained depending on the level of enhancement.

New Character Henry: Created exclusively for the game, Henry, is a powerful young Ally capable of attacking multiple enemies by throwing balloons filled with red paint into the air and popping them with a basic shooting attack. He also demonstrates his ability to speed up allies' attacking speed and to increase a possibility of allies' critical strike rate as a supporter.

Returning Character Yumiko: Originally appearing in The Walking Dead comics, Yumiko can now be recruited as an epic-class character. She's a bystander in alignment and a ranger class who uses a bow as her main weapon. She can fire three hazardous arrows three times in a row, which is useful for both long-range and short-range attacks. Her attacking skills include basic piercing arrow attack, poisoned arrow attack, and ambush assassinations that deals major damage to the weakest opponents.

Halloween Content: The Walking Dead: All-Stars' Town area has been decorated for Halloween, and players can now dress up the character Abraham with Wild Rider, an exclusive new skin. Skins are items that characters can put on to show off their unique personality, and skins for various characters will be released in the future.

Seasonal Events: From November 2nd to 15th, players can participate in Kyla's Battle Group Test – a series of PvP battles, and receive tokens that can be exchanged for Overseer/Warlord characters or Henry's chat emoji. Players can also receive gifts through Halloween Login Event, Town Management, 14-Day Survival Support Event, and Attendance Book, which requires players to log in for seven days to receive items useful for character growth, such as Gold Bars, and Normal Recruit Ticket to get more characters.