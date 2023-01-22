The Walking Dead: All-Stars Launches New January 2023 Update

The Walking Dead: All-Stars has received a new update from Com2uS, adding a new character, storyline, side quests, and more.

Com2uS has launched a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars this month, giving you a few new options for the game. Along with some improved mechanics in certain areas, you're getting three new characters added to the mix, a new chapter for the storyline, new side quests to the story, and more. We got the full notes for you below as the update is now live.

A New Chapter Unfolds – In the next episode of The Walking Dead: All-Stars' original story, the Asyl survivors gather power and search for allies beyond their borders. This narrative expands upon the timeline established in the global phenomenon Walking Dead comic book series.

New Character: John – The leader of the Saviors emerges from the comic series wielding a flaming hammer. John's technician class makes for effective multi-target combat, making him critical when the numbers and odds are stacked against your survivors.

Facility Management – In this brand-new content, activate various facilities to build your stock of items and weapons. Customize a support network to gain the upper hand in battle.

More Sides to the Story – Venture outside Asyl with a new Survival Record continuing the tale of Annie, Henry, and others scavenging for supplies beyond its walls.

New Character: Malcolm – An original survivor to All-Stars, Malcolm is a warlord alignment, epic-grade character with plentiful party support options. Dial allies' attack power up to 11 with Malcolm's ultimate skill, As Planned, and boost your own survivability with other robust buffs.

New Character: Siddiq – Added to the game on Jan. 3, Siddiq steps out of the comic series to lend his construction talents to his friends. His signature tools make for fierce short-range attacks, giving him a specialized role in the party. Get to grips with Siddiq's strengths in a new Mysterious Survivor PvE dungeon.

Limited-Time Bonuses – Login for seven days before Jan. 30 to score beneficial items like Survivor Choice Recruit Tickets, boost your characters with rewards from the Town Management event.