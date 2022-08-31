The Walking Dead: All-Stars Launches With Updated Trailer

Com2uS has officially released The Walking Dead: All-Stars today, and with it comes a brand new trailer giving you an update on the game. For those of you who are fans of the comics and everything else ever produced from the franchise, this will be a must-play title as you're getting the chance to mix and match characters from multiple aspects of the zombie-filled world to take on an endless supply of undead. Fighting in multiple modes, including Defense Battle, Borderlands, Supply Run, and more. You can check out the latest trailer and more info on the game below, as it is free to download right now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In The Walking Dead: All-Stars, players will begin their fight for survival in the town of Asyl, a refuge in upstate New York, formed by survivors from a shipwrecked cruise liner after the outbreak. After running out of supplies, the survivors are forced to forage the desolate landscape ridden with brain-hungry Walkers, resulting in many casualties. After hearing about another group of survivors in the Chicago Harbor area on the radio, players will embark on a treacherous expedition to rescue more of their own and build a team to take on the undead. As players explore new areas and recruit survivors, allies, and beloved characters from the Skybound series including Rick, Michonne, and Glenn, they will battle against Walkers and other rival survivors to collect resources and build and evolve their very own sanctuary

"'The Walking Dead' is an iconic franchise that has touched all corners of entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring fans a new type of survival RPG experience that they can enjoy from anywhere on mobile," said Kyu Lee, President, Com2uS USA. "The talented teams at Skybound Entertainment and FUNFLOW have done an amazing job blending an immersive and authentic storyline with a rich gameplay experience, and we can't for players to check out 'All-Stars' first hand." "When we set out to create The Walking Dead: All-Stars, our goal was to push the boundaries of the IP and develop a brand-new storyline to captivate RPG enthusiasts and diehard fans of the comics alike," said Mike Rogers, Creative Director, Skybound Entertainment. "Com2uS Group and FUNFLOW have been terrific partners, and their expertise in RPGs has been key to bringing our vision to life. It's safe to say this will be a Walking Dead experience unlike any other."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiPSP_w4Hks