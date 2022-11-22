The Walking Dead: All-Stars Receives New PvP Update

Com2uS and Skybound Entertainment have released a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars today featuring some PvP options. Players will be able to take part in a new limited-time ranked PvP mode in which the characters will be fighting for fame, glory, and tiered rewards in a new bloodsport. If that sort of thing means anything to you in a zombie apocalypse. You'll also be getting Face the apocalypse as new heroes in the form of Bell and Brody debuting as part of the latest story chapter. You can read more about the new additions below as the update is now live.

The Story Continues: Witness the next chapter of Asyl, a sanctuary beset by threats outside and within. Assemble a dream team of survivors and unravel a thrilling, original narrative adjacent to The Walking Dead comic series.

New PvP: Underground Bunker: From now through Dec. 3, square off against rivals and their communities in head-to-head combat, scoring points to advance through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Master, and Challenger ranks. Earn exclusive profile-picture frames and other rewards based on standing at the end of the two-week season, and score Gold Bars when any Community member reaches the Challenger tier.

New Character: Bell: The enigmatic rogue Bell, a new Epic-grade hero with predator alignment, takes aim at foes both near and far. Set sights on ranged opponents with her pistol and fend off frontliners with her rope wrapped in barbed wire. Her ultimate skill combines both deadly tools for incredible single-target damage on the enemy with the current highest energy.

New Character: Brody: Introduced to All-Stars on Nov. 8, original hero Brody can counter the toughest foes with his hammer-swinging ultimate, which targets the strongest enemy on the field for high damage. A melee warrior with bystander alignment and surprising range, Brody's basic attacks target both the nearest and farthest enemies with a cement powder pouch and bottle bomb, respectively.

Mysterious Survivor Event Dungeon: Try out Bell's combat specialties before unlocking her in this new PvE gauntlet. Clear these encounters to net Gold Bars, Skill Manuals, and other treasured rewards.

Limited-Time Support Events: 7-day and 14-day support events grant bonuses to returning players for logging in during the event periods. Secure reward chests, skill manuals, recruit tickets, and more from today through Nov. 29, and again between Dec. 5 and 19.