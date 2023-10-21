Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Walking Dead: Destinies

The Walking Dead: Destinies Gets Mid-November Launch Date

GameMill Entertainment has confirmed we will see The Walking Dead: Destinies be released for PC and all three major consoles next month.

AMC and GameMill Entertainment announced this past week that The Walking Dead: Destinies now has an official launch date of November 2023. The game will take you down some familiar paths in the legacies of Walking Dead characters; only this time around, you'll be able to change the course of history and their fates in the process. You can check out the latest trailer below, as the game will be released on November 17 for PC as well as all three major consoles.

In this third-person action-adventure experience, begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you'll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead – it's up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC's The Walking Dead.

Shatter Fate: Alter the story of AMC's The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series' events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences.

Alter the story of AMC's The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series' events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences. Slash, Bash & Shoot the Undead: Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.

Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows. Build Your Dream Team: Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC's The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more.

Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC's The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more. Survive the Apocalypse: Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party's abilities to stay alive.

Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party's abilities to stay alive. Experience the Tension: Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a "broken state" before the walker threat overwhelms you.

