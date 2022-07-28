How To Get The New Hisuian Pokémon In Pokémon GO

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel have arrived in Pokémon GO. All three cannot, however, be encountered in the same manner. Let's take a look at where Trainers can find these three new Hisuian releases and when the next Hisuain release, Braviary, will arrive in the game.

Here is where each of the new Hisuian species can be found in Pokémon GO:

Hisuian Growlithe: 7 KM Event Eggs. Hisuian Arcanine can be obtained by using 50 Growlithe Candy.

7 KM Event Eggs. Hisuian Qwilfish: Wild encounters and 7 KM Event Eggs. Overkwil , the brand new dex entry that Hisuian Qwilfish evolves into, can be obtained by winning 10 Raids with Hisuian Qwilfish as your buddy and using 50 Qwilfish Candy.

Wild encounters and 7 KM Event Eggs. Hisuian Sneasel: 7 KM Event Eggs. Sneasler , the brand new dex entry that Hisuian Sneasel evolves into, can be obtained by walking 7KM with Hisuian Sneasel as your buddy and using 100 Sneasel Candy.

Hisuian Voltorb which was already released can be found in 7 KM Event Eggs as well. The entire 7 KM Egg Pool consists of Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel.

Hisuian Braviary is also coming to Pokémon GO this weekend through a special Raid Day as part of the current Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries event. Hisuian Braviary will not be available during the event until this day. Here is the information for this weekend's activities in Pokémon GO:

Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries Raid Day:

Date and time: Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. New species: Hisuian Braviary will make its Pokémon GO debut in raids, and it will be Shiny capable from the very start. Increased Shiny rate: Yes! Niantic notes specifically that Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Braviary. Raid Day Bonuses: Increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles. Receive up to five free Raid Passes during the event and up to two hours afterward. 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles.

