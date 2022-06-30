The Walking Dead: Last Mile Announces Show Hosts

Skybound Entertainment revealed the hosts for The Walking Dead: Last Mile live events as it will be Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day. In case you haven't heard about this particular game yet, this will be a livestream gaming experience in which the story is driven by the fans who are watching as they make the hard choices. The game will be featured in a series of interactive livestreams starting on July 11th, with Brown and Day serving as your guides through the new story content that will come up, helping everyone make crucial decisions that will ultimately shape the world you're in.

The story begins on Monday, July 11 at 4pm PT when Brown will host the first weekly interactive livestream that sets the stage for this new epic and explains the implications that fan choices have on the characters. The Instant Game will launch in Open Beta the same day, featuring new story content and minigames to play every day. Player progress will carry over from Open Beta. Ultimately, fans will decide the fate of the inhabitants of Prosper Landing, a remote, coastal Alaskan village that had been spared most of the walker apocalypse, until now. Along the way, Brown and Day will host regular livestreams highlighting the big moments that propel the TWD:LM narrative forward, discussing the story with special guests, and revealing key decisions made by the audience in the Instant Game.

"Since the very beginning I have been a huge fan of The Walking Dead and it's an absolute thrill to be involved in this new interactive experience The Walking Dead: Last Mile," said Yvette Nicole Brown. "I'm sure I'm not the only one who has wanted to reach into the TWD world every now and then to help or hinder the main characters at key turning points – now, we'll all finally get that chance!"

"Gaming is a huge part of my life and career, so I'm thrilled to host an interactive livestream event that will create an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for The Walking Dead fans and gamers. Very excited to see what pushing the limits of interactive storytelling can accomplish," added Felicia Day.