The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Anniversary Concert Announced

As part of the 10th Anniversary for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red will be holding a concert series feating the game's soundtrack

The Witcher In Concert debuts in Poland and Boston, with more dates in Europe and North America through 2026.

Live orchestra and visuals will bring the RPG's timeless score to life, enhancing the game's legendary legacy.

Composer Marcin Przybyłowicz and band Percival join, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

CD Projekt Red revealed this week they will be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a special live concert series. Simply called The Witcher In Concert, the team is currently planning a series of shows that will take place in specific locations. The only two that are confirmed without dates are a show planned for Poland, obviously because it's the company's home country, and another planned for Boston, Massachusetts, the location of the company's new hub. The event will feature live orchestra renditions of the game's soundtrack, as they will have a showcase of "cutting-edge visuals and gameplay to create an unforgettable experience." Tickets will go on sale sometime next year, but for now, you can read more about the experience below.

The Witcher In Concert

The open-world RPG's timeless score will be brought to life with a live orchestra performance accompanied by cutting-edge visuals and gameplay to properly commemorate the game's lasting legacy. To coincide with the game's anniversary in May, an exclusive run of concerts is planned for Poland with an additional stop in Boston, Massachusetts. 2025 will see additional tour dates in Europe, with concerts taking place in North America at the beginning of 2026. The full scale of the concert series — as well as ticket information — will be unveiled over time, with more information to be revealed through the official website and newsletter.

The experience features select tracks from the game and its expansions, arranged for the occasion by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt composer Marcin Przybyłowicz, who will also join select stops as a special guest. The live celebration is further bolstered by Polish folk metal band Percival, co-composers of the game's soundtrack, known for their iconic contributions to the game's sound. Alongside a skilled orchestra, they will bring to life beloved tracks from Geralt's journey through the continent.

