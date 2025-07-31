Posted in: Board Games, CD Projekt Red, Games, Tabletop, The Witcher | Tagged: GenCon 2025, Go On Board, The Witcher: Legacy

The Witcher: Legacy Announced Ahead Of GenCon 2025

The Witcher will be getting a new tabletop game, as The Witcher: Legacy was announced today by Go On Board ahead of GenCon 2025

Article Summary The Witcher: Legacy tabletop game announced by Go On Board and CD Projekt Red ahead of GenCon 2025.

A story-driven adventure for 1–4 players, set during the downfall of the School of the Wolf.

Features cooperative and solo modes, where players unravel conspiracies and hunt monsters in Kaedwen.

Crowdfunding is planned; developers aim to deliver the biggest Witcher board game experience yet.

CD Projekt Red and Go On Board have partnered up again for a new tabletop game, as they announced The Witcher: Legacy ahead of GenCon 2025 this week. This title marks the third board game created between the two studios, as this one will take a more narrative storytelling branch to tell the story of witchers that can change and take different twists as you play. The game looks like it'll be coming in 2026, as they plan to do a crowdfunding campaign ahead of time. We have more info and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you here.

The Witcher: Legacy

The Witcher: Legacy is a unique adventure board game for 1–4 players, offering both cooperative and solo modes. Players will embark on an epic story-driven campaign across multiple scenarios, traveling through the vast kingdom of Kaedwen, fighting monsters, and unraveling a complex conspiracy that threatens the very existence of the switches. Players will take on the roles of witchers and participate in events that nearly led to the downfall of the School of the Wolf. Their mission will be to hunt down those responsible for the attack on the school, avenge their fallen brothers, and ensure the witchers' legacy is never forgotten.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Go On Board again on a board game project. It's a fantastic opportunity for us to expand a universe beloved by many and dive deeper into events that haven't yet been fully explored in the games or books," says Jan Rosner, VP of Business Development at CD Projekt Red.

"We are beyond excited to be able to work on such a project! This is our fourth game developed in cooperation with CD Projekt Red , and our third set in The Witcher universe," adds Łukasz Woźniak, co-owner of Go On Board and designer of the game. "Over the years of working on The Witcher board games, we've built a huge and incredibly engaged fanbase. We've been working on The Witcher: Legacy for over three years, during which our main focus has been listening to the needs and expectations of our community—to create the biggest and best Witcher experience a board game can offer."

