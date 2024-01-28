Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: zebra-man, Zerouno Games

The Zebra Man Announced For Early 2024 Release

Looking for some retro top-down action? Zerouno Games announced The Zebra Man is coming to consoles and PC in early 2024.

Article Summary Zebra Man, a retro action game by Zerouno Games, is set for early 2024.

Engage in a tale of revenge wearing a raccoon mask with classic top-down action.

Explore a story of time travel and interdimensional portals with a unique pixel style.

Experience a Karma System, puzzles, and Adaptive Difficulty in your gritty quest.

Indie game developer and publisher Zerouno Games announced their new retro action title last week, as The Zebra Man is coming to PC and consoles. In this game, you play a test subject who has escaped from a facility with help, and now has two choices ahead of time. Lead a normal life, or go for bloodthirsty revenge. All set up as if you were playing this back on an NES. No release date as given, only that we'd see it sometime in Q1 2024. For now, enjoy the trailer!

The Zebra Man

It's the 70s, and a group of crazy scientists have been conducting atrocious experiments on you deep in a secret facility. When an unexpected ally in a raccoon mask rescues you in exchange for revenge, shedding your humanity and embracing your animal side might be your only way out. Who is Alexander Cooper, and why does the mysterious Raccoon man want you to kill him? What secrets are contained in this secret facility, and what atrocities will you have to do to escape? Get ready for time travel, interdimensional portals, and enemies who want to see you torn into a million bloody pieces. With an unmistakable visual style, a groundbreaking soundtrack, and your wild need for blood, you will travel through a succession of surreal and bloody events that will test your wits and tenacity. You'll have to use any means to get out of impossible situations while unraveling time paradoxes and blasting the enemies you encounter along the way who outnumber and outgun you.

Retro gaming homage – A tribute to classic top-down pixel art action games and Grindhouse movies with an Intriguing story, time travel, and plenty of pixel art blood!

– A tribute to classic top-down pixel art action games and Grindhouse movies with an Intriguing story, time travel, and plenty of pixel art blood! A crazy cast of playable characters – Good guys, bad guys, scientists, and security guards, there are many characters to control, each with their own utilities and quests.

– Good guys, bad guys, scientists, and security guards, there are many characters to control, each with their own utilities and quests. Live-Action Scenes – The first rule of live-action scenes is you do not talk about live-action scenes!

– The first rule of live-action scenes is you do not talk about live-action scenes! Puzzle me this? – It's not all rampage and gore; sometimes, you will need to stop and take a look around for clues and solve the puzzles.

– It's not all rampage and gore; sometimes, you will need to stop and take a look around for clues and solve the puzzles. Karma sucks! – Actions have consequences, right? The game's Karma System will make sure you get what's coming to you.

– Actions have consequences, right? The game's Karma System will make sure you get what's coming to you. Check out the ADS – The Zebra-Man's Adaptive Difficulty System means you will never get stuck in a level. The more times you die, the easier the difficulty becomes. Enemies get slower, guns have less ammo, and more helpful items will spawn.

– The Zebra-Man's Adaptive Difficulty System means you will never get stuck in a level. The more times you die, the easier the difficulty becomes. Enemies get slower, guns have less ammo, and more helpful items will spawn. Groundbreaking soundtrack – A vibrant soundtrack to get you in the Grindhouse film mood featuring tracks from Zay Bass, Doom in Hell, Da Flex, and many more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!