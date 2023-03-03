Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Adds Four Live A Live Songs Square Enix has added four new songs from their epic re-released RPG Live A Live to the Theatrhythm Final Bar Line playlist.

Square Enix has released a new update for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, as the game has added four new tracks from their recently remastered Live A Live. These new in-game songs are part of Season Pass 1's ongoing release schedule, where they will be releasing new music to keep the game going beyond the standard playlist. The songs are currently available to download for all Digital Deluxe and Season 1 Pass holders today, with more on the way in the weeks and months to come.

"Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is a rhythm action game packed with 385 carefully selected music tracks from across the whole Final Fantasy series. Includes popular tracks from a total of 46 different games, featuring the latest music from FFI through to FFXV in the main series, as well as remakes, spin-offs, and various different soundtrack CDs. Relive the thrilling battles and soaring emotions alongside beautiful music and video. Push the buttons in time with the music to match triggers moving across the screen on three different types of stage. With easy-to-learn controls and four different difficulty settings, anyone can jump in and have fun straight away. Also supports controller-sharing play using a Joy-Con controller."

"Introducing riotous online Multi Battles where everyone plays together! Interfere with the other player's plans and make clever use of your Burst abilities to turn the tables and grasp victory. Don't forget to exchange ProfiCards once the battle is over! Meet cute versions of many classic characters and monsters from the series as exciting RPG battles play out alongside the rhythm action. Gather and power up your team to beat the next stage. The game also features a music player and theatre modes that let you sit back and enjoy the tracks and movies you have collected without the rhythm game action."