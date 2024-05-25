Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Founding Fathers LAN Tournament

Three Esports Teams Announce Founding Fathers LAN Tournament

FaZe Clan, OpTic, and 100 Thieves will come together this week for an amazing esports event at the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament.

Three powerhouse esports teams are coming together for a massive event as FaZe Clan, OpTic, and 100 Thieves will host the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament. This is going to be a three-game event where we will see the best of the best clash against each other for pride, glory, and some old-fashioned rivalries. The event will happen on May 30, starting at 11 am PT, as you will see players from all three teams come together and clash across multiple Twitch streams. We have more info from the organizers below.

Founding Fathers LAN Tournament

The Founding Fathers LAN Tournament was born out of an exchange between Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, CEO of 100 Thieves, and Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengtson, CEO of FaZe Clan, about Banks returning to play Call of Duty. Their banter quickly sent the gaming community into a frenzy. Recognizing the opportunity to create something monumental, Nadeshot and Banks called on Hector "HecZ" Rodriguez, CEO of OpTic to join the event. The response from the gaming community was immediate and overwhelming, with players and fans demanding the reunion of these three iconic teams to recapture the energy of the early Call of Duty days. The Founding Fathers LAN Tournament, which will take place from an undisclosed location, will be streamed live on FaZe ZooMaa's Twitch, OpTic Scump's Twitch, and 100 Thieves Nadeshot's Twitch.

Participating Gamers (More TBA)

From FaZe: Adapt, Apex, ATL Pro, Banks, Blaze, Crimsix, Kaysan, Max, Rug, Scope, Silky, Swagg, Temperrr, YourRAGE, ZooMaa

From OpTic: HecZ, Hitch, MBoZe, Methodz, Pamaj, Scump, Shotzzy

From 100 Thieves: Enable, Nadeshot, JoshChx

Tournament Format

Modern Warfare 2 – 4v4s

Black Ops 2 – 4v4s

Banks vs Nadeshot 1v1 Finale

The finale of the livestream event will see the most epic match-up in gaming history with Banks taking on Nadeshot in a 1v1 in Modern Warfare 2's iconic Rust map, played on Xbox 360, taking the gaming community back to the nostalgic early 2010s.

