Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Throne & Liberty

Throne & Liberty Reveals Wilds of Talandre Expansion

Throne & Liberty have announced an all-new expansion coming to the game this March, as they revealed details for Wilds of Talandre

Article Summary Explore the new Talandre Zone with fresh challenges, level 55 cap, and epic field bosses in Throne & Liberty.

Conquer Solo & 3-Star Dungeons, earn rare rewards like Epic II Gear Sets, and tackle new difficulties.

Engage in PvP/PvE on Nebula Island; unlock inter-server content with unique zones and Nebula Charge Stones.

Master the revamped weapon system, customize play with Artifacts, and enjoy new lifestyle content in Talandre.

Amazon Games have revealed a brand-new expansion coming to Throne & Liberty this March, as they unveiled Wilds of Talandre. This will be a packed expansion with content that will have long-lasting impacts on the game, including new zones and dungeons, an entirely revamped weapon mastery system, new locations to discover, a new Artifact system, and more. You can check out the dev notes below as the finer details have been revealed on their latest blog. The expansion will be released on March 6, 2025.

Throne & Liberty – Wilds of Talandre

New Talandre Zone: The Talandre Zone is an entirely new region with fresh challenges and rewards. Players can explore the Temple of Truth, face off against powerful new field bosses, and take characters to level 55, while unlocking exciting new events.

The Talandre Zone is an entirely new region with fresh challenges and rewards. Players can explore the Temple of Truth, face off against powerful new field bosses, and take characters to level 55, while unlocking exciting new events. Solo Dungeons and 3-Star Dungeons: Talandre brings new solo dungeons and a new tier of difficulty for players looking to conquer some of the most demanding dungeons in Solisium. 3-Star Dungeons unlock at level 55 and offer rare rewards, including Epic II Gear Sets, Training Dew, Abyssal Contract Tokens, and more.

Talandre brings new solo dungeons and a new tier of difficulty for players looking to conquer some of the most demanding dungeons in Solisium. 3-Star Dungeons unlock at level 55 and offer rare rewards, including Epic II Gear Sets, Training Dew, Abyssal Contract Tokens, and more. Nebula Island: A new island that brings inter-server content where players can engage in PvP and PvE activities across six distinct regions, including one peaceful zone (Fog Forest) and four war zones where PvP is always enabled. Players can spend up to 7 hours per week there, with additional time available through Nebula Charge Stones.

A new island that brings inter-server content where players can engage in PvP and PvE activities across six distinct regions, including one peaceful zone (Fog Forest) and four war zones where PvP is always enabled. Players can spend up to 7 hours per week there, with additional time available through Nebula Charge Stones. New Artifact System: With the new Artifact system, players can unlock unique skills and bonuses with customizable sets to redefine their play style. Artifacts can be obtained from Nebula Island and Abyss Dungeons in the Talandre region.

With the new Artifact system, players can unlock unique skills and bonuses with customizable sets to redefine their play style. Artifacts can be obtained from Nebula Island and Abyss Dungeons in the Talandre region. Weapon Mastery Revamp: The weapon mastery system gets a major update, allowing players to further customize their combat style. The new system introduces key nodes, skill alterations, and the ability to experiment with various weapons and builds, providing a deeper strategy for players to explore.

The weapon mastery system gets a major update, allowing players to further customize their combat style. The new system introduces key nodes, skill alterations, and the ability to experiment with various weapons and builds, providing a deeper strategy for players to explore. New Lifestyle Content: For those who prefer a more laid-back experience in Solisium, Talandre also introduces 24 new fish, 10 new cooking recipes, and additional collectibles like the Cornelian Cherry Tree. Players can also send their Amitoi companions on expeditions to uncover new rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!