Tin Hearts Receives New Ultimate Christmas Update

Wired Productions has released a new update this week for Tin Hearts, as the team have made holiday content to Play Hard.

Wired Productions and developer Rogue Sun have released a new update for Tin Hearts today that will invoke the holidays for a certain audience. Whether or not you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie has been a debate for decades. Some absolutely say it is because it happens during Christmas, while others say no because it's ridiculous, and they're just grasping at straws because most holiday films are lame. Whichever way you feel, the devs have given you some new content that pays homage to the film as you take on the role of Tim McClane in a special Play Hard edition of the game. We have the finer details of what you can expect to see from this new content below, along with a trailer, as the content is now live.

Tin Hearts – Play Hard

A homage to the greatest Christmas movie ever released, the free Tin Hearts update is perfect for the holidays – coming to PC and consoles today. Revealed in an action-packed trailer, play hard and explore the world of Tin Hearts as Tim McClane, a fully controllable maverick tin soldier who is able to break rank and scout out the best way to progress. Bringing in an additional layer of discovery throughout your adventure, Tim McClane will help to bring the Santa and Elf tin soldiers to safety – saving Christmas (again).

In Tin Hearts, embark on a series of lemmings-like puzzles to relive the captivating and emotional story of a genius inventor, Albert J. Butterworth, whilst guiding a troop of tin soldiers to reach their goal. Critically acclaimed for its moving narrative, refined puzzle design, and immersive atmosphere, Tin Hearts is a narrative puzzle adventure where the ghosts of the past emerge to tell a resonating tale of family, love, and compromise.

