ToeJam & Earl Are Coming To Mighty Fight Federation Soon

Komi Games and Forthright Entertainment revealed this week that ToeJam & Earl are joining the Mighty Fight Federation character roster. If you haven't played the game before, this is basically a 3D arena multiplayer fighter that features the greatest fighters across the galaxy coming together to show who the best of the best is. The game has been sitting in Early Access for a minute now with plans to release it later this year. But now we know the platforming duo will be making their way into the roster as well. No word from the devs as to when it will actually happen, but we're guessing if it's still in Early Access, they probably won't make ann appearance until the final release. Here;'s a little more info on the game itself, which you can check out at the link above.

Mighty Fight Federation is a multiplayer arena fighter with a focus on fighting game fundamentals. Slam your enemies into walls, launch them into the air and follow up with fast, high-flying attacks. Choose from 11 fighters, each with unique play-styles and deep combo opportunities. In the vast reaches of space there lies a being of incredible cosmic power known only as Hyperion. Wielding the ability to bend reality to his will, he has collected the hypest warriors from across the multiverse. His goal? To pit them against each other in the universe's most electrifying pay-per-view event: The Mighty Fight Federation! Mighty Fight is a throwback to classic 3D arena fighters, but with a focus on fighting game fundamentals. Select from a roster of characters each with distinct and deep combo opportunities. Use the game's Hype mechanics to zone, evade, counter and play mind-games with your opponents. Mighty Fight combines the old with the new in a fresh competitive twist on the party-fighter genre.