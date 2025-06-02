Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, The Lost City of Un’Goro

Hearthstone Reveals Next Expansion: The Lost City of Un'Goro

Hearthstone dropped new details for the next major expansion coming to the game, as The Lost City of Un’Goro arrives this July

Article Summary Hearthstone's new expansion, The Lost City of Un’Goro, launches in July with 145 fresh cards to play.

Kindred is a new keyword rewarding strategic play; Quest cards return, offering powerful rewards.

Story and Map cards introduce new gameplay mechanics, with Tales and Discover features to explore.

The Arena gets revamped with a new beginner mode and a challenging Underground mode for veterans.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the latest expansion for Hearthstone, as The Lost City of Un'Goro will be released for the game this July. You have to go back all the way to 2017 for the last time the game visited these parts and storylines, as the game will add 145 brand-new cards to the mix. These include new Story and Map cards, the introduction of a new keyword with Kindred, and a returning Quest keyword. We have more details about it below from the team, and a proper introduction video as well as the set will be released on July 8.

Hearthstone – The Lost City of Un'Goro

New Keyword: Kindred – Primal energy courses through Un'Goro Crater, infusing cards with bursts of power. By studying the area, we have found a way to predict these surges: cards with the Kindred keyword get a bonus effect if you played a card of the same minion type or spell school on your previous turn. Plan ahead to take advantage of their power.

Primal energy courses through Un'Goro Crater, infusing cards with bursts of power. By studying the area, we have found a way to predict these surges: cards with the Kindred keyword get a bonus effect if you played a card of the same minion type or spell school on your previous turn. Plan ahead to take advantage of their power. Returning Keyword: Quest – Quests are 1-cost spells that start in your opening hand. Complete the Quest's requirements throughout the game to get a powerful reward. Each class gets a new Legendary Quest card in The Lost City of Un'Goro.

Quests are 1-cost spells that start in your opening hand. Complete the Quest's requirements throughout the game to get a powerful reward. Each class gets a new Legendary Quest card in The Lost City of Un'Goro. New Story and Map Cards – Stories are how the Tortollan people pass on knowledge of the Crater to their next generation. Each story card tells a tale about the last time adventurers entered Un'Goro Crater. A good map is crucial for exploration. Map cards let you Discover a card and then, if you play your chosen card that turn, get another one of the options too. There are seven Stories and six Maps in The Lost City of Un'Goro.

Stories are how the Tortollan people pass on knowledge of the Crater to their next generation. Each story card tells a tale about the last time adventurers entered Un'Goro Crater. A good map is crucial for exploration. Map cards let you Discover a card and then, if you play your chosen card that turn, get another one of the options too. There are seven Stories and six Maps in The Lost City of Un'Goro. Plus Some Familiar Faces – Loh has gathered a team of adventurers to help him on his expedition, including a couple familiar faces: Elise Starseeker, the famous explorer, is the team's navigator; and Umbra, the former leader of the Tortollans, is the team's guide.

Loh has gathered a team of adventurers to help him on his expedition, including a couple familiar faces: Elise Starseeker, the famous explorer, is the team's navigator; and Umbra, the former leader of the Tortollans, is the team's guide. How to Get the Set – We're offering three pre-purchase bundles this expansion: our usual Pre-Purchase Bundle and Mega Bundle options, plus the Sequence Bundle (unlocked after getting the other two pre-purchase bundles). The Lost City of Un'Goro Mega Bundle includes 80 Lost City of Un'Goro Packs, 10 Golden Lost City of Un'Goro Packs, 1 Random Signature The Lost City of Un'Goro Legendary Card, 1 Random Golden Lost City of Un'Goro Legendary Card, 4 Tavern Tickets, and the Spiritsinger Umbra Card Back and Warlock Hero Skin. The Sequence Bundle offers the best value for players who want the most packs possible at launch.

A New Arena

The Hearthstone Arena is undergoing a significant revamp with the introduction of two new versions: The Arena and The Underground. The Arena offers a revamped drafting experience and is designed for newer players, while The Underground presents a challenging environment for veterans, featuring longer runs and greater rewards. The Arena is a beginner-friendly mode with skill-based matchmaking, while The Underground allows players of all skill levels to compete, enhancing the competitive aspect. Players can unlock The Underground after winning seven games in The Arena.

