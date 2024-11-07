Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Launch Season One Content

Witht he launch of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, Season One content has arrived for both the main game as well as Warzone next week

Article Summary Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season One kicks off November 14 with new maps, modes, and tons of fresh content.

Black Ops 6 offers five maps, new modes like Ransack, and the earliest Ranked Play in Call of Duty history.

Zombies gets a guided Directed Mode, new map mid-season, and more Wonder Weapons and perks.

Warzone unveils Area 99, streamlined UI, new Resurgence map, and Black Ops 6 loadout integration.

Activision has revealed new details of what to expect from the first season of content to come out for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone next week. The team has several new additions coming out on November 14, including a new map for the battle royale mode, new maps for the main game, Zmobies content, cosmetics, and more. We have the dev notes below, and you can read more about it in their latest blog.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Five Maps, One Variant: Three brand-new maps arrive at the start of Season 01 (6v6: Hideout, Extraction | Strike 2v2/6v6: Heirloom). At mid-season, players can enjoy the brand-new strike map Racket, the return of the map Hacienda, and a festive-themed Nuketown

Three brand-new maps arrive at the start of Season 01 (6v6: Hideout, Extraction | Strike 2v2/6v6: Heirloom). At mid-season, players can enjoy the brand-new strike map Racket, the return of the map Hacienda, and a festive-themed Nuketown Modes Added: Throughout the season, new modes arrive, including the brand-new Ransack Mode, the fan-favorite Prop Hunt at mid-season, special Limited Time Modes, and more

Throughout the season, new modes arrive, including the brand-new Ransack Mode, the fan-favorite Prop Hunt at mid-season, special Limited Time Modes, and more More Gear: Two new perks and a scorestreak coming throughout the season, as well as a new Wildcard during mid-season

Two new perks and a scorestreak coming throughout the season, as well as a new Wildcard during mid-season Ranked Play: The earliest launch of Ranked Play in Call of Duty history, Black Ops 6 Ranked Play arrives soon after the launch of Season 01

Black Ops 6 Zombies

Directed Mode: A guided experience for fans eager to experience the story in Liberty Falls and Terminus coming to Zombies at Season 01 Launch

A guided experience for fans eager to experience the story in Liberty Falls and Terminus coming to Zombies at Season 01 Launch New Map Mid-Season: An all-new map and more new content coming later in the Season

An all-new map and more new content coming later in the Season Lots Of New Stuff: New Wonder Weapons, enemy type, perk-a-cola, additional Field Upgrade, 18 new augments, and more coming

Warzone

Welcome to Area 99: Explore a top-secret Weapons Station and where Nuketowns were built and shipped to testing sites. Mothballed for decades, this Resurgence map has been re-opened to all Operators at Season 01 launch!

Explore a top-secret Weapons Station and where Nuketowns were built and shipped to testing sites. Mothballed for decades, this Resurgence map has been re-opened to all Operators at Season 01 launch! Streamlined UI: Following the Season 01 update, players can easily access Call of Duty: Warzone or Black Ops 6 from the Home Screen; Call of Duty: Warzone will also have its own individual UI with improvements similar to Black Ops 6

Following the Season 01 update, players can easily access Call of Duty: Warzone or Black Ops 6 from the Home Screen; Call of Duty: Warzone will also have its own individual UI with improvements similar to Black Ops 6 Modes and Features: Get situated with Resurgence, Battle Royale, and Plunder Playlists to start with, followed by Battle Royale Ranked Play mid-season and a variety of new Limited Time Modes as the Season progresses.

Get situated with Resurgence, Battle Royale, and Plunder Playlists to start with, followed by Battle Royale Ranked Play mid-season and a variety of new Limited Time Modes as the Season progresses. Full Black Ops 6 Integration: Drop into the fray using the Black Ops 6 Loadout System, with a new Dedicated Melee, three Perks, and a Wildcard. Bring over your Global Weapon Builds, access a more streamlined Gunsmith, and pick from any Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, or Black Ops 6 weapon you've acquired: over 170 armaments!

Drop into the fray using the Black Ops 6 Loadout System, with a new Dedicated Melee, three Perks, and a Wildcard. Bring over your Global Weapon Builds, access a more streamlined Gunsmith, and pick from any Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, or Black Ops 6 weapon you've acquired: over 170 armaments! In-Game Innovations: From Omnimovement to using Emotes and Sprays, as well as a return to a streamlined inventory, and an impressively vast Progression, Prestige, and Challenge system from Black Ops 6

From Omnimovement to using Emotes and Sprays, as well as a return to a streamlined inventory, and an impressively vast Progression, Prestige, and Challenge system from Black Ops 6 Urzikstan: As development work to integrate Omnimovement and other Black Ops 6 innovations was highly involved, this version of Urzikstan is the one you remember from the earlier seasons of Modern Warfare III, with an intact Popov Power plant, and prior to bunker access, and the construction of the Atlas Superstore at Al-Sada Village.

