Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Will Arrive This February

After having a successful release with the first three games, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will arrive next year to further the run

Enjoy improved visuals, toggle between classic and modern graphics, and try new modern controls.

Includes Photo Mode with poses, boss health bars, trophies, and achievements for iconic moments.

Relive Lara's adventures in The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness.

Aspyr Media and Crystal Dynamics have come together for another collection, as Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will bring three games back to the public next year. The title kinda explains it all, as you're getting the next three in the series after the successful release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer above, as the game will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on February 14, 2025.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will bring the next trio of beloved, globe-trotting Tomb Raider adventures, originally developed by Core Design, to modern platforms with a variety of improvements for players to relive or experience for the very first time. Discover remastered visuals that bring new life to environments, characters, and artifacts, with the option to toggle between classic and modern graphics on the fly! Choose between new modern controls inspired by later entries in the series for smoother movement and camera capability, or opt for the original tank-style controls. Photo Mode is also back with all poses from Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft included, along with brand-new ones to commemorate the adventure! Players will also find quality-of-life updates like boss health bars, plus new trophies and achievements* nodding to iconic moments from the series.

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999): Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave.

Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave. Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000): Following the events of The Last Revelation , Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara's untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing!

Following the events of , Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara's untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing! Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003): Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts. It's up to Lara to stop this unholy alliance from unleashing its incredible powers on the world.

