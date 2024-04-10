Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hangar 13, tennis, TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 Drops New Details About Different Game Modes

2K Games has a new video out for TopSpin 2K25, showing off some of the modes in the game and what you can expect to play.

2K Games and Hangar 13 have a new video and details out for TopSpin 2K25, as the team revealed new details about the various modes you'll be able to play. As the game comes into a new era, it joins the other 2K titles with MyCAREER, as you got from an upstart player to one of the hottest competitors on the circuit. You also have MyPLAYER, which lets you design a new tennis player like you would in other titles and see their rise through the ranks. The game also comes with online and offline modes, allowing you to compete at home or against others around the world. We have more dev notes for you below and the video above, as the game is still on target to be released on April 26, 2024.

TopSpin 2K25 – New Game Modes

Players may then wish to jump into Exhibition matches. Offline Exhibition matches include single player singles or single player doubles with an AI partner, as well as local multiplayer singles or doubles with human partners, supporting up to four players. Online Exhibition multiplayer with skill-based random matchmaking will also be available at launch, supporting cross-platform play, with multiplayer between friends planned for the near future.

For players who have developed their skills in TopSpin Academy and practiced in Exhibition matches, the next step offers three options: 2K Tour, MyCAREER and World Tour. In 2K Tour, players select one of the licensed pros and go online to challenge another player and their selected pro. Each day, certain featured pros and objectives offer players the opportunity to earn points and climb the 2K Tour leaderboard.

MyCAREER presents players with the opportunity to create their own custom MyPLAYER and rise through the Men's or Women's Tour rankings by competing in a series of small to large tournaments, including all four Grand Slam® tournaments, while chasing the World #1 ranking. Incorporating a wide variety of unique hairstyles, skin tones, body types, prosthetics, apparel, animations and play style options, MyPLAYERs offer players the opportunity to truly customize their appearance and experience. In addition to customizing their MyPLAYER and demonstrating the skills they've developed, players will also need to engage in a bit of athlete management in MYCAREER, as they decide which events to play and skip, and manage fatigue and energy levels.

After building up a MyPLAYER in MyCAREER, World Tour is the ultimate test. In World Tour, players take their custom MyPLAYER online to challenge other MyPLAYERs. By winning matches and tournaments, players earn Tournament Points, climb the global leaderboard, and claim glory. By playing and winning matches and tournaments in any game mode, players earn XP and VC. XP can be used to improve MyPLAYER attributes and unlock coaches and fittings to define play style, while VC can also be used to redistribute MyPLAYER attribute points, hire coaches, purchase fittings, animations, and apparel to give MyPLAYERs a striking fashion sense, and more.

