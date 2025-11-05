Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Total Chaos, Trigger Happy Interactive

Total Chaos Drops New Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Total Chaos has a new trailer you can check out as the developers gave a small preview of the horror-filled gameplay to come

Article Summary Total Chaos unveils a new gameplay trailer showcasing its atmospheric survival horror experience

Explore Fort Oasis, a ruined mining island filled with haunting secrets and lurking terrors

Scavenge for materials, craft weapons, and manage resources to survive relentless dangers

Unravel an eerie mystery through immersive storytelling, environmental clues, and intense encounters

Developer Trigger Happy Interactive and publisher Apogee Entertainment released a new trailer last month for Total Chaos, giving a brief glimpse into the gameplay. The trailer, which you can check out above, was originally dropped during the Indie Horror Showcase, as we got about 90 seconds' worth of gameplay to check out from the upcoming survival horror adventure title. The imagery alone is a bit of a creep out as you'll have to navigate your way through areas that feel super confined while avoiding absolute nightmare fuel. Enjoy the trailer as we're STILL waiting on a release date.

Total Chaos

Once a bustling haven for coal miners, Fort Oasis is now a crumbling wasteland, its eerie silence broken only by a cryptic radio transmission beckoning you toward the island's heart—the forsaken mines. But as you delve deeper into the island's desolation, the path forward becomes twisted and uncertain, unraveling unsettling truths hidden in the encroaching darkness. Scavenge for scraps and craft makeshift weapons to defend yourself against the horrors that lurk in the shadows. Unearth fragments of forgotten lives scattered across the island and piece together the chilling mystery of Fort Oasis's demise. Every discovery brings you closer to a truth that threatens to shatter your sanity.

Immersive Atmosphere : Explore the nightmarish ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world.

: Explore the nightmarish ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world. Environmental Storytelling : Uncover the island's darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters.

: Uncover the island's darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters. Crafting for Survival : Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you.

: Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you. Face Nightmarish Foes : Engage in desperate battles against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies.

: Engage in desperate battles against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies. Resource Management: Navigate a deep inventory system where every item matters—your survival hinges on careful choices and quick thinking.

