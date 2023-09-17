Posted in: Games, SEGA, Total War: Pharaoh, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Assembly, total war

Total War: Pharaoh Receives New Video & Release Date

Check out the latest video for Total War: Pharaoh as the devs show the entire map of the campaign, while also revealing the release date.

SEGA and Creative Assembly revealed a new video this past week for Total War: Pharaoh, in which they also announced its release date. The video gives you a grand tour of the world the game is set in, as you see the entire campaign map and everywhere you'll end up going. Along with this, we now know that the game will be released digitally on October 11, with a physical edition coming out on October 23. Enjoy the video!

"Total War: Pharaoh is the next installment in the award-winning strategy game franchise from Creative Assembly. Within it, players will immerse themselves in the turbulent events of the Egyptian New Kingdom period, where they'll determine the fate of three great cultures – the Egyptians, the Hittites, and the Canaanites – as they fight for survival amid the cataclysmic Bronze Age Collapse. "

Strategy Gameplay: Total War: Pharaoh is a game of two halves. One is a turn-based open-world campaign with statecraft, diplomacy, and exploration, and the other is intense, tactical, real-time battles with thousands of troops across vivid Bronze Age battlefields.

Total War: Pharaoh is a game of two halves. One is a turn-based open-world campaign with statecraft, diplomacy, and exploration, and the other is intense, tactical, real-time battles with thousands of troops across vivid Bronze Age battlefields. Events Inspired By History: Experience an authentic recreation of Ancient Egypt and witness the death of Pharaoh Merneptah as you prepare your people to stand against the civilization-defining events of the Bronze Age collapse.

Experience an authentic recreation of Ancient Egypt and witness the death of Pharaoh Merneptah as you prepare your people to stand against the civilization-defining events of the Bronze Age collapse. Diverse Playstyles: Wage war with three unique Bronze Age Cultures; the Egyptians, Hittites, and Canaanites, and choose one of their historical leaders to command your armies. Charm the courts as peerless diplomats, charge into battle as unwavering commanders, or cause chaos as fearless warlords.

Wage war with three unique Bronze Age Cultures; the Egyptians, Hittites, and Canaanites, and choose one of their historical leaders to command your armies. Charm the courts as peerless diplomats, charge into battle as unwavering commanders, or cause chaos as fearless warlords. Conquer The Bronze Age: Prove your legitimacy to become Pharaoh, or Great King, and expand your growing empire on a campaign map that spans the rich cultural hubs of Egypt, Canaan, and Anatolia.

Prove your legitimacy to become Pharaoh, or Great King, and expand your growing empire on a campaign map that spans the rich cultural hubs of Egypt, Canaan, and Anatolia. Near-Infinite Possibilities: With a brand-new Campaign Customization feature, no two campaigns will ever feel the same. Determine how you play with an extended range of options, such as random starting positions for all factions, detailed resource settings, the ability to toy with natural disasters, and much more.

With a brand-new Campaign Customization feature, no two campaigns will ever feel the same. Determine how you play with an extended range of options, such as random starting positions for all factions, detailed resource settings, the ability to toy with natural disasters, and much more. Dynamic Weather: Lead your soldiers through sudden and dramatic shifts in weather, such as torrential rain and sandstorms, and witness the tides of battle turn as it directly impact the surrounding terrain.

Lead your soldiers through sudden and dramatic shifts in weather, such as torrential rain and sandstorms, and witness the tides of battle turn as it directly impact the surrounding terrain. Worship The Gods: Pledge your allegiance to the gods of this ancient world with nineteen deities to choose from, spread across each of the cultural pantheons. Show enough reverence to earn gameplay bonuses, but disrespect them at your peril.

Pledge your allegiance to the gods of this ancient world with nineteen deities to choose from, spread across each of the cultural pantheons. Show enough reverence to earn gameplay bonuses, but disrespect them at your peril. And Much More: Emulate the deeds of past Pharaohs, customize your bodyguard, embark on grand sieges, manipulate the courts, fight back against the mysterious Sea Peoples invaders, and much more.

