Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Tower Of Fantasy | Tagged: Evangelion, Hotta Studio

Tower Of Fantasy Announces New Details For The Evangelion Collab

Level Infinite dropped new details for the upcoming Evangelion collaboration with Tower Of Fantasy, arriving in mid-March.

Article Summary Level Infinite unveils Evangelion collab with Tower Of Fantasy for March 12, 2024.

New units, events, and exclusive content in the upcoming crossover event.

Players will battle Angels with Evangelion units and original game mecha.

Asuka Shikinami Langley arrives as a new simulacrum, with Pen Pen as a combat aid.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studios have revealed more details about the Evangelion collaboration coming to Tower Of Fantasy in March. Characters from the series will be making their way into the game for a limited time, as you'll get three new unites added to the mix, as well as some special events and other fun content to play. We got the details and the trailer for you as this will all go live on March 12, 2024.

Tower Of Fantasy x Evangelion

When the arrival of the 4th and 10th Angels from the rift shatters the peace in Vera, and invading Angels are spotted outside of Mirroria, three Evangelion outsiders, who are in control of Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapons, team up with Vera Guardians and the Executor to engage in an all-out battle against the creatures. However, due to a lack of power, the three Evangelion units are moved into a sealed hangar in Vera, where they can be recharged in preparation for the Angels making a comeback. As a backup plan to better prepare for the imminent threat of the Angels, Mirroria also reactivates the original mecha of Tower of Fantasy, which players will specifically use to fight against the incredible intrusion.

Players will serve as the pilot to the ancient piece of war equipment in their battle against the Angels alongside the Evangelion units. Along with the original mecha equipment, Mirroria has carried out specialized refitting on a batch of all-terrain vehicles called Soul Plugs. The vehicles are equipped with powerful anti-gravity engines that give them enhanced adaptability to different terrains. Players can also look forward to the beloved Evangelion character, Asuka Shikinami Langley, who will be an added simulacrum along with the exclusive content, alongside New Smart Servant Pen Pen, a partner who follows the player around to help out in combat situations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!