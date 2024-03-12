Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Tower Of Fantasy, Video Games | Tagged: Evangelion, Hotta Studio, Tower Of Fantasy

Tower Of Fantasy Reveals More About Evangelion Crossover Event

Level Infinite has revealed more details about the Tower Of Fantasy x Evangelion event, specifically about the game's latest simulacrum.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have revealed new details this morning about the Tower of Fantasy x Evangelion crossover event, which is set to launch today. Among the new additions to the fold is a brand-new simulacrum you might be familiar with if you know the anime series, as you're getting Asuka added to the mix. It's not exactly a 1:1 copy of the character, but it is enough to where you'll feel like she's fighting alongside the others. We have more info and the trailer here as the crossover event launches today!

Asuka Shikinami Langley

A true child prodigy, fan-favorite Asuka serves as the exclusive pilot of EVA-02. During Vera's battles against the Angels, she carried out crucial missions, making outstanding contributions to the protection of humanity. Asuka will be available together with her limited weapon, Spear of Longinus. Along with Asuka, wanderers will experience an all-new story coming to Vera in this special Evangelion collaboration. An Angel intruder appeared outside of Mirroria, and in the face of crisis, the young men piloting Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapons stepped forward to engage in a fierce battle. The special collaboration event also includes the chance to obtain in-game rewards like Smart Servant "Pen Pen," the EVA-01-themed outfit and vouchers, exclusive appearances, and more!

Tower of Fantasy

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of Earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, cooperative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style.

