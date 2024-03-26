Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Tower Of Fantasy, Video Games | Tagged: Hotta Studio

Tower Of Fantasy Reveals Rei Ayanami Simulacrum

Level Infinite has revealed an all-new Evangelion simulacrum for Tower of Fantasy, as Rei Ayanami is arriving in the game.

Article Summary Tower Of Fantasy announces Rei Ayanami, an Evangelion crossover simulacrum.

Rei arrives with unique skills and the prototype weapon, Salvation, on March 28.

The crossover event features battles against Angels with iconic Evangelion pilots.

Explore Aida's open world and personalize combat styles in Tower Of Fantasy.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have revealed the latest addition for Tower Of Fantasy as part of the Evangelion crossover with the addition of Rei Ayanami. The character will be added to the game on March 28, bringing with her a new set of skills and abilities to match up with the character, all of it tying into the crossover event happening as we speak. We have the finer details about her below, along with the official trailer above, as we'll see her added to the mix this Thursday.

Evangelion Simulacrum – Rei Ayanami

Rei Ayanami is the exclusive pilot of EVA-00. Traveling from another dimension, she piloted her EVA to travel through space and time to arrive at Vera. Solitary, indifferent, and with an unusual calmness about her, Rei is largely a mystery to most she meets in battle. In the face of the Angel invasion in Vera, Rei fought side by side with Shinji, Asuka, and the people of Vera, playing a crucial role in defeating the Angels. Rei, a Frost-Volt simulacrum, wields a special-made weapon, Salvation, whose energy arrows are key in defeating her enemies. Salvation is a prototype bow made by the Mirroria Department of Science and Technology just for Rei.

Tower of Fantasy

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of Earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, cooperative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style.

