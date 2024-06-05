Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Adds Vivi In Latest Update

Tower Of God: New World has a brand new update out today as the team has added SSR [Daughter Slayer] Vivi as a character to the game.

New Story Act 8-2 released, alongside 'New Kid on the Block' side story.

Yihwa Yeon’s Amaranth costume available, voted by fans in poll event.

Special events include Vivi Release Celebration and Boost Missions.

Netmarble has released a brand new update today for Tower Of God: New World, as they have added SSR [Daughter Slayer] Vivi to the game. Along with an all-new character to take into battle, players will see a number of new events for them to take part in starting today, with some of them running until the end of July. We have the full details for you below.

Tower Of God: New World – Vivi Update

This new game update introduces SSR [Daughter Slayer] Vivi (Purple element, Ranged, Spear Bearer). Vivi is an enigmatic member of the Zahard Royal Enforcement Division No.13 who dreamed of becoming a Princess of Zahard but was disowned by her family for unknown reasons. She is known for her unique skills to teleport and AoE to provoke enemies. Additional new content updates include the release of Main Story Act 8-2, the final episode of the "Untrustworthy Room" episode. A new side story "New Kid on the Block" is also available, that uncovers the story of Vivi. Players can now experience the Revolution Expansion where the total number of base nodes have expanded to 6 stages for all SSR+ Teammates and allows players to enhance their skills and obtain Revolution Skills.

Yihwa Yeon's Costume [Amaranth] (June 5 – July 31) : The new, fire-themed costume for Yihwa Yeon will be given out to players as a login reward. This new costume was chosen based on the Half-Year popularity poll event.

: The new, fire-themed costume for Yihwa Yeon will be given out to players as a login reward. This new costume was chosen based on the Half-Year popularity poll event. Edahn's Revolution Room Season 1 (June 5 – July 3): Climb each stage in this seasonal dungeon and build up an exclusive buff growth system called 'Blue Orb' using the acquired currency. Players will compete to reach the highest Floor and receive Revolution growth resources and Titles for their ranking rewards.

Climb each stage in this seasonal dungeon and build up an exclusive buff growth system called 'Blue Orb' using the acquired currency. Players will compete to reach the highest Floor and receive Revolution growth resources and Titles for their ranking rewards. [Daughter Slayer] Vivi Release Celebration Check-in Event (June 5 – June 19): Check-in for 14 days during the event period to earn valuable rewards including [Daughter Slayer] Vivi Hot Deal Summon Tickets (x40), Suspendiums (x2,000) and more.

Check-in for 14 days during the event period to earn valuable rewards including [Daughter Slayer] Vivi Hot Deal Summon Tickets (x40), Suspendiums (x2,000) and more. [Daughter Slayer] Vivi Boost Missions Event (June 5 – June 19): Complete [Daughter Slayer] Vivi's Growth and Summon Missions to obtain SSR [Daughter Slayer] Vivi (three times maximum).

