Tower Of God: New World Launches Flowery Spring Update

Netmarble has released a new update for Tower Of God: New World, as the Flowery Spring Update brings several additions and events.

Introducing SSR+ Ha Yuri and SSR Lero Ro, alongside a new Revolution system to power up characters.

Unlock new Ignition Weapons and stylish preppy costumes for Rachel, Quant, Endorsi, and Khun.

Participate in Flowery Spring events for exclusive rewards like SSR Lero Ro and Shining Revolution Fragments.

Netmarble has a new update out right now for Tower Of God: New World, as you can get the Flowery Spring Update with some new additions. As it usually is with bigger updates, you're getting a new collection of fresh playable teammates, story content, and events. In fact, this one comes with so many limited-time events they practically stack on top of each other. You can play them and snag special rewards through April 11, as we have the full details of the update below.

Tower Of God: New World – Flowery Spring

Two new teammates are now available as part of this new update. SSR+ [Regular] Ha Yuri (Green Element, Assassin, Scout) depicts her younger self during her first time climbing the Tower. [Regular] Ha Yuri is known for her targeting skill and continuous attack that can instantly deal damage to enemies. SSR [Regular] Lero Ro (Green Element, Support, Light Bearer) is a reliable supporter who increases his allies' Magic Pierce. The newly added content Revolution allows players to enhance their teammates by earning additional stats with the Revolution Fragment. This is based on the original webtoon's concept of Revolution, where teammates are trained in the Rice Cooker to overcome their natural limits. Players can obtain new Ignition Weapons, Abgrund and Idea from the new Floor of Tests. These weapons can recover their HP when concealed while increasing Critical DMG and restoring energy as well. Additionally, new preppy-style costumes are now available for Rachel, Quant, Endorsi, and Khun.

Story Event [A Scarf in the Flowery Spring – When You Came to Visit Part 1]: Featuring young versions of Ha Yuri and Lero Ro climbing the Tower, players can experience the original story and Battle stages to earn valuable rewards such as Shining Revolution Fragments and Suspendium.

Featuring young versions of Ha Yuri and Lero Ro climbing the Tower, players can experience the original story and Battle stages to earn valuable rewards such as Shining Revolution Fragments and Suspendium. [Flowery Spring] Event Exchange Shop: Players who utilized items obtained from the story event can receive SSR [Regular] Lero Ro, Rare Whetstones, and more.

Players who utilized items obtained from the story event can receive SSR [Regular] Lero Ro, Rare Whetstones, and more. [Flowery Spring] Check-In Event: Check in the game during the event period and receive multiple rewards, including SSR [Regular] Lero Ro Hot Deal Summon Tickets and Suspendium.

Check in the game during the event period and receive multiple rewards, including SSR [Regular] Lero Ro Hot Deal Summon Tickets and Suspendium. [Flowery Spring] Daily Festival Event: Complete daily missions during the event period to earn various rewards such as Shining Revolution Fragments, Normal Summon Tickets, 3-Day Ad Removal Perk, and more.

