Towers of Aghasba Reveals Early Access Release Date

Towers of Aghasba has revealed the Early Access release date as players will be able to try the game on PC and PS5 next month

The Shimu people return to rebuild their homeland and fend off the dark threat of the Withered.

Create vibrant settlements and restore Aghasba's unique ecosystems by growing flora and fauna.

Invite friends to explore, trade, and combat the Withered in a rich and customizable world.

Indie game developer and publisher Dreamlit Games has confirmed the Early Access release date for Towers of Aghasba, as it arrives on both PC and PS5. The team revealed today that the game will launch simultaneously on both platforms on November 19, 2024, with pre-orders available right now for $30. We have more details about the game for you below.

Towers of Aghasba

Decades after the Shimu people were forced to flee their homeland due to the invasion of a mysterious force known as the Withered, the Shimu have returned to reclaim their rightful home: the fantastical island of Aghasba. As a junior architect, it's your job to rebuild the villages of your once-mighty civilization as well as nurse Aghasba's once-thriving ecosystems back to life. Traverse varied terrain, scale colossal mountains, and gaze out upon jaw-dropping vistas, all brought to life in a vibrant, high-fidelity art style. Befriend strange and memorable creatures, learn the storied history of the Shimu people, and uncover the dark origins of the Withered. Build sprawling settlements and watch them come alive as they're inhabited by members of the Shimu tribe. Lose yourself in a rich, creative sandbox as you decorate and construct your villages in a way that's uniquely you.

Restore life to a devastated land by nurturing the growth of beautifully bizarre ecosystems. Grow plant life, attract and feed animals, and work with the gods of Aghasba to revitalize the island. Much of Aghasba is still infested with the Withered, a dark force that absorbs the life from all it touches. Craft weapons, armor, and elixirs before venturing into the Withered Lands and battle bloodthirsty Withered monsters, gradually ridding the island of the Withered plague. Once you build your villages and grow your ecosystems how you want, it's time to show them off! Invite up to 3 friends to explore your island, trade items, hunt creatures, and battle the Withered as a team.

