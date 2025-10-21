Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: People Can Fly, Tracked: Shoot To Survive

Tracked: Shoot To Survive Confirmed For Mid-November Launch

The action-adventure FPS survival VR game Tracked: Shoot To Survive has been given a mid-November launch date for Meta Quest

Article Summary Tracked: Shoot To Survive launches November 13, 2025 exclusively for Meta Quest VR.

Play as Alex Hart, stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a suspicious plane crash.

Experience realistic VR survival with crafting, combat, and dynamic, motion-based mechanics.

Face deadly wildlife and armed foes in a single-player, immersive action-adventure FPS game.

VR developer Incuvo and publisher People Can Fly have given their next game, Tracked: Shoot To Survive, a proper release date. We haven't heard a lot about this one since it was announced, as the team has put together an action-adventure game about being stranded after a plane crash that doesn't feel like an accident, where you must survive being tracked down with FPS and survival mechanics. Enjoy the latest trailer released this week above, and more details on the game below, as it will be released for Meta Quest on November 13, 2025.

Tracked: Shoot To Survive

Tracked: Shoot To Survive combines exploration, combat, and survival into a fully immersive VR experience. Playing as Alex Hart, stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a tragic accident, you'll navigate the freezing forest, scavenge for resources or craft supplies and ammunition – all while facing wildlife and armed enemies closely watching your steps. Here, every action counts and every movement is a physical experience. From manually changing magazines and loading ammo in a reloader to cooking meals, crafting tools or climbing, the game transforms essential survival mechanics into engaging, motion-based challenges.

Tracked: Shoot To Survive is a single-player, action-adventure survival game that pushes VR immersion to the limit by demanding precision and awareness in every move. Rifles, revolvers, and bows behave exactly as they should – you'll feel the weight of every shot and the kick of every recoil. The right caliber might save your life… or make your next target harder to hit. Developed by Incuvo, and published by People Can Fly, the game throws you into a harsh open-world environment where survival means fighting, exploring, and adapting. Featuring full-body interactions, dynamic gesture-based combat, and a grounded story, Tracked: Shoot To Survive redefines what it means to truly survive in VR.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!