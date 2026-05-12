Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firevolt, Kingfish

Kingfish: New Roguelite Co-Op City Builder Announced

Work together to create the greatest floating kingdom on the ocean, as Kingfish is coming to PC via Steam in 2027.

Article Summary Kingfish is a new roguelite co-op city builder from Firevolt, launching on PC via Steam in 2027.

Two players take asymmetric roles as the King and the living Fish, building and defending a floating kingdom.

Gather resources, expand your city, manage villagers, and survive battles against sea monsters and invaders.

Every Kingfish run offers new buildings, artifacts, and characters, with teamwork driving survival and growth.

Developer and publisher Firevolt has revealed their latest game in the works, as they announced Kingfish is coming to PC via Steam in 2027. This is a new two-player asymmetric roguelite city builder, in which one of you is the King and the other is the oceanic beast that is the living kingdom, working together to be the greatest floating kingdom on the ocean. You'll travel around to find resources and fight other beasts, while also building up the city on the back of the monster. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for more info about the game's release.

Become the King In a Sea Of Monsters in Kingfish

Assume one of two roles in a world covered in a vast ocean filled with monsters and other dangers – Play strategically from above as the giant fish, which doubles as the land for the kingdom. Manage resources, build structures, and provide support on the battlefield. On the ground which doubles as the back of the massive seabeast, guide the young King, gathering resources and fighting enemies in real-time combat. If King and Fish will survive, they must coordinate and each play their roles. As the King, manage the details of life on the back of a giant fish and manage the unique villagers. Pay attention to their needs and preferences to raise morale and have a fighting force ready when it's time for battle, then respond to immediate invading threats.

Or become the far-seeing Fish and look to the bigger picture – nearby dangers in the sea, resource production, and the layout of the city. Expand the city and organize workers to meet production goals. Alert the King to hostile forces approaching in the darkness of night, and provide support in battle by casting powerful spells. Share information about enemies, resources, and plans in order to bring peace and harmony to the tiny civilization emerging on the back of the ancient leviathan, and carry on the royal family's promise and destiny! Each run brings a new city to build, with new characters to meet, new buildings to construct, and new artifacts to discover, but with returning villagers, who provide special perks to the King and Fish.

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