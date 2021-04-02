All Of The Flower Crowns In This Weekend's Pokémon GO Event

Pokémon GO has announced a Spring 2021 event that will debut Mega Lopunny and Shiny Bunnelby this coming Sunday, April 4tth, 2021. In addition to those new releases, the Chansey evolutionary line will all get Flower Crown for the first time. Ahead of the event, here is a breakdown of the Flower Crown Pokémon that will be available during the event and how they can be obtained.

According to the official announcement of the Spring 2021 event over on the Pokémon GO blog, these are the "costumed" Pokémon that will be featured:

Flower Crown Happiny: Arriving in the game for the first time, it will be available through 2 KM Eggs.

Flower Crown Chansey: Arriving in the game for the first time, it will be available to catch as a wild spawn. It is also obtainable by evolving a Flower Crown Happiny.

Flower Crown Blissey: Arriving in the game for the first time, it will only be obtainable by evolving a Flower Crown Chansey (or a Flower Crown Happiny to its final stage).

Flower Crown Eevee: Available by hatching 2 KM Eggs.

Flower Crown Eeveelutions: Available by evolving a Flower Crown Eevee. If you're attempting to unlock the whole Eevee Family as Flower Crowns, be sure to keep an Eevvee unevolved for the upcoming release of Sylveon, which was teased in the latest opening screen.

Flower Crown Pichu: Available by hatching 2 KM Eggs.

Flower Crown Pikachu: Available as a wild spawn and also obtainable by evolving a Flower Crown Pichu.

Flower Crown Raichu: Obtainable by evolving a Flower Crown Pikachu (or Pichu to its final stage).

There are two Flower Crown Pokémon that were featured in the past that are not confirmed for the event:

Flower Crown Togepi

Flower Crown Buneary

Interestingly, but Togepi and Buneary are specifically named as hatches and spawns, respectively. Buneary is even pictured in the main image for the event without a Flower Crown, which you can see above, so I wouldn't expect any floral surprises here.

The event will begin Sunday, April 4th at 10 AM in Pokémon GO and will end Thursday, April 8th at 8 PM, all local time.