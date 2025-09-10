Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force Reveals Full Details For Season 10: War Ablaze

Delta Force revealed new details about Season 10: War Ablaze, including a special Halloween crossover with the horror film series Saw

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group revealed more details for the next season of Delta Force, we they dropped new info about Season 10: War Ablaze. Aside from the new operator revealed earlier this week, the team has confirmed a new map has been added, a new season pass, and a new crossover for Halloween featuring Jigsaw from the horror film series Saw. We have more details below as the season will launch on September 23, 2025.

Delta Force – Season 10: War Ablaze

Recon Operator "Raptor": Introducing Raptor, a bounty hunter specializing in information warfare and intel acquisition with drones. Raptor is a great choice to tackle the new weather conditions challenging players in both Warfare and Operators mode.

Introducing Raptor, a bounty hunter specializing in information warfare and intel acquisition with drones. Raptor is a great choice to tackle the new weather conditions challenging players in both Warfare and Operators mode. New "Fault" Warfare Map: Players will embrace ultimate warfare with the new map Fault, making the impossible a reality! Experience a modern twist in a vintage setting with a high-octane dogfight across the ancient ruins, conquer unusual battlegrounds using strategic combat from above or below, navigate unpredictable weather with dense fog acting as a friend or foe, and soar high above with the newly added F-45A Fighter jet.

Players will embrace ultimate warfare with the new map Fault, making the impossible a reality! Experience a modern twist in a vintage setting with a high-octane dogfight across the ancient ruins, conquer unusual battlegrounds using strategic combat from above or below, navigate unpredictable weather with dense fog acting as a friend or foe, and soar high above with the newly added F-45A Fighter jet. Updates to Operations Mode: Operation Warden & Operation Raven will be available to play! As long as Ghroth stands, Tide Prison will never fall – Outmaneuver Warden or Raven in Tide Prison's new special missions and save Ahsarah from the abyss. Layali Grove will also transform with a blazing environmental change, offering new challenges for Operators to explore.

Operation Warden & Operation Raven will be available to play! As long as Ghroth stands, Tide Prison will never fall – Outmaneuver Warden or Raven in Tide Prison's new special missions and save Ahsarah from the abyss. Layali Grove will also transform with a blazing environmental change, offering new challenges for Operators to explore. 120 FPS Support & UI/UX Improvements on Console: Console players can now experience Delta Force in stunning 120 FPS, offering smoother gameplay. This upgrade will initially be available on a selection of maps, and will come to additional maps in subsequent updates. Additionally, a suite of controller handling optimizations including aim assist improvements and UI/UX improvements have been introduced to provide an even more intuitive and enjoyable experience, among other quality-of-life improvements.

Console players can now experience Delta Force in stunning 120 FPS, offering smoother gameplay. This upgrade will initially be available on a selection of maps, and will come to additional maps in subsequent updates. Additionally, a suite of controller handling optimizations including aim assist improvements and UI/UX improvements have been introduced to provide an even more intuitive and enjoyable experience, among other quality-of-life improvements. New Season Pass: A new Season Pass will be available, featuring exciting rewards and content for players to unlock as they progress through Season War Ablaze.

