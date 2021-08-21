Pokémon TCG Reveals Gold Reshiram & Charizard Premium Collection

A few days ago, news came out that the Pokémon TCG was finally rolling out some of the Gold Tag Team GX cards from the Japanese high-class set Tag Team GX All-Stars that had never been produced in English. The first of these products was the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card. This is a major surprise, and not the first shocked from a previous era emerging in the current Sword & Shield block in 2021. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. Now, another of these Tag Team Premium Collections has been announced, and this is going to be a major one. The Pokémon TCG: Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will release in November 2021.

The Pokémon TCG: Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will release in November 2021 and will include:

10 Booster Packs: A list hasn't been confirmed and early graphics aren't always reliable, but this one for sure shows off Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, and Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. What I'm wondering is when exactly this will come out in November. Could we end up seeing packs of the next official expansion, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, in these Premium Collections if it is released past the shelf date for that set?

Gold Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Pokémon card in English for the first time

Oversized Gold Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Pokémon card

Code card

Hopefully, this is just the start of this line of products. There is still a large selection of not only Gold Pokémon cards but also Full Art trainers from Tag Team GX All-Stars that we haven't seen come to the English-language Pokémon TCG. Those cards have been well on their way to becoming unaffordable in the original Japanese, so the more of that set we see finally get adapted into English, the better.