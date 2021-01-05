Pokémon Masters EX Launches New Year's Themed Events & More

DeNA is kicking off the new year in Pokémon Masters EX with a new set of events and themed content that will get you back in the game. According to the team, you'll be able to add New Years-inspired versions of Lillie & Ribombee and Lance & Gyarados to your teams via the sync pair spotlight scout. Which is available until January 13th at 9:59 pm PT. Lillie & Ribombee can deploy moves like Alola Lang Syne!, which raises the evasiveness of all allied sync pairs while blocking status conditions. Meanwhile, Lance & Gyarados can unleash moves like Hyper Beam, which deals extraordinary damage at the cost of four (out of six) bars of the move gauge. You can read more about the event additions below which will last for the next two weeks.

Champion Stadium – Johto Challenge: Opponents in the Champion Stadium game mode will now be from the Johto region, allowing players to take on Will, Koga, Bruno and Karen of the Johto Elite Four, as well as the Johto Champion, Lance. The true challenge of this game mode lies in having to defeat them all in five consecutive battles with a limited number of sync pairs. Once a sync pair has participated in a battle, it cannot battle again while the challenge is underway, making it crucial for players to have an arsenal of powerful sync pairs. The Champion Stadium is available now until January 31, 2021 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 10 of the Main Story. In the future, Elite Four members and Champions from other regions of the Pokémon world will also come to the Champion Stadium. Electric and Steel-Type Egg Event: This event lets players earn Pokémon Eggs, which can be hatched into Electric and Steel-Type Pokémon such as Pichu, Elekid, and Magnemite. All Pokémon hatched from Eggs can be paired with the game's Main Character to battle alongside one another. This event will be available from January 6, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until January 20, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.

This event lets players earn Pokémon Eggs, which can be hatched into Electric and Steel-Type Pokémon such as Pichu, Elekid, and Magnemite. All Pokémon hatched from Eggs can be paired with the game's Main Character to battle alongside one another. This event will be available from January 6, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until January 20, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. Legendary Event – "Pure Hearts and Rainbow Wings": Players that complete this event will be able to form a sync pair with the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. "Pure Hearts and Rainbow Wings" is available now until February 7, 2021 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.