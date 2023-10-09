Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BlitWorks Games, Train Valley 2

Train Valley 2 On Console Pushed Back To Late November

Blitworks Games has announced that Train Valley 2 Community Edition has been pushed back to November, delaying the console edition.

Indie game developer Flazm and publisher Blitworks Games have revealed that Trail World 2 Community Edition has been pushed back until November. This version of the game brings everything you've known from it since it came out in 2019, complete with DLC and upgrades that have been released over time, only now you have a console version to work the tycoon life with. The new release date has been set for November 22, and with it came a new trailer for you to check out today.

"Train Valley 2 is a train tycoon puzzle game. Take your railroad company from the days of the Industrial Revolution and into the future, meeting the needs of the valley's cities and industries. Build railroad networks, manage traffic, upgrade your locomotives, and keep everything on schedule without delays or accidents. So, if you've ever wanted to solve complex logistics and transportation problems, fancied yourself as a bit of a train mogul, or you just love solving puzzles – there is a lot for players, both new and old. Even if you've never played the original, there's a lot to do in Train Valley 2!

A Unique blend of Micromanagement, Tycoon and Puzzle games , putting you in control of your own company – that needs to help its local community thrive..

, putting you in control of your own company – that needs to help its local community thrive.. Level Editor – Check out 2500+ levels already generated by players or try to create your own using Steam Workshop and get a high score there yourself.

– Check out 2500+ levels already generated by players or try to create your own using Steam Workshop and get a high score there yourself. A new look – With unique visuals, based on a minimalistic low-poly aesthetic, Train Valley 2 is a joy to look at and immerse yourself in.

– With unique visuals, based on a minimalistic low-poly aesthetic, Train Valley 2 is a joy to look at and immerse yourself in. Company Mode is a new mode in Train Valley 2, spanning 50 levels!

is a new mode in Train Valley 2, spanning 50 levels! A huge selection of Trains – 18 models of locomotives to unlock and more than 45 types of the train car – it's up to you to keep things as efficient and cost-effective as possible, while the world around you gets more demanding!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!