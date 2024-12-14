Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Triangle Agency, TTRPG

Triangle Agency Core Rulebook Has Been Listed For Pre-Order

The Triangle Agency Core Rulebook is currently up for pre-order, as the TTRPG will be released to the public in late January

Article Summary Pre-order the Triangle Agency Core Rulebook, expanding beyond Kickstarter with Modiphius Entertainment.

Create unique Agents and tackle Anomalous investigations with this 300-page Core Rulebook.

Discover secrets of the Triangle Agency through the Field Agent Manual and General Manager's Toolkit.

Unlock unique advancements in-play with immersive, in-universe storytelling and Playwalled Documents.

Modiphius Entertainment has put the Core Rulebook for Triangle Agency up for pre-order this week, the first time its been available outside Kickstarter. This TTRPG was designed by Caleb Zane Huett and Sean Ireland, as the Core Rulebook contains 300 pages of everything needed to create unique Field Agents, as well as prepare Anomalous investigations as a General Manager. The book alone is being sold for about $60, with various additional item opens ranging from dice to a full collection of items. We have more info on the book below, as it will be released in late January 2025.

Triangle Agency – Core Rulebook

In the center of the city is a skyscraper, much taller than its neighbors and twice as wide. It's not on any map and doesn't appear in photographs. To those who can see it, the only sign of identity on the entire building is a red triangle right above the number 333. Hanging in the lobby are the glowing words, midway between floor and ceiling without wire or support: 'Stabilize reality. Control yourself. Receptionists smile as ID cards swipe and turnstiles rotate. Elevators ding, markers squeak, and deep below, something groans in pain.

The Field Agent Manual section contains everything you need to craft completely unique Agents: the Anomaly, Reality, and Competency that make up your character ARC, as well as Onboarding Questions that determine everything from your starting salary to how you take your coffee.

The General Manager's Toolkit section includes tips, tricks, and guidelines to use while crafting Missions for your Field Agents, as well as important information about the nature of the mysterious Triangle Agency and the secrets of the Vault hidden deep within its halls.

The Playwalled Documents section comprises hundreds of individual, unlockable character advancements, powers, items, even secrets about the Agency and other mysterious forces! Agents will gain access to these documents based on the choices they make during gameplay. No two careers are exactly the same!

The entire book is an in-universe document with a story that unfolds as you read. Be careful: failing to follow instructions can get your character punished before they even start to play!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!