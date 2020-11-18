Twelve South Releases The AirFly Pro For Nintendo Switch

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Twelve South released a brand new audio product for the Nintendo Switch this week as players can now get the AirFly Pro. The company has been making a version of this for headphones for a while now to give people a mobile option of a headset. Now you can get this earbud version that is specifically designed to work with the Nintendo Switch. The unit comes with the main receive you hook into the headphone jack (which uses its own power, not the Switch's), a charger, and two sets of earbuds for two-player games. If you're interested in this for the holidays, it's going to run you $55. You can read more about it below from the company's reveal this week.

A look at the AirFly Pro being used on a Nintendo Switch, courtesy of Twelve South.
A look at the AirFly Pro being used on a Nintendo Switch, courtesy of Twelve South.

The AirFly Pro Switch Edition is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch Dock, meaning users can play games on their TV while streaming audio directly to their favorite Bluetooth headphones. The best part? AirFly Pro also works as a wireless headphone splitter, so two users can listen along while they play. When the game is over, AirFly keeps playing. AirFly Pro streams audio to more than just the Nintendo Switch; users can plug their AirFly into headphone jacks on airplanes and treadmills at the gym to stream audio from TVs to their Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. AirFly Pro can also be used in cars to stream music or directions to the car stereo.

"With the AirFly Pro Switch Edition, users can now seamlessly connect their favorite wireless headphones or earbuds to the Nintendo Switch for an enhanced, cord-free gaming experience," said Andrew Green, co-founder of Twelve South. "That means you can play Breath of the Wild on your morning commute or triple-jump through the Mushroom Kingdom on a flight without bothering the people around you."

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  