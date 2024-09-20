Posted in: Conventions, Fortnite, Games, TwitchCon, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, TwitchCon 2024

Twitch Launches New Fortnite Creative Island: The Glitch

Twitch has launched their own Fortnite Creative island as part of TwitchCon 2024, as you can dive into The Glitch for a limited time

As part of TwitchCon 2024, Twitch themselves have launched a brand new Fortnite Creative island, as you can jump into the heavily branded and sponsored location called The Glitch. This is a new experience in which you're sucked into a glitchy reality filled with purple constructs, ads for Domino's Pizza and Peleton, and a need to survive to the end. The irony of this is that it feels like a genuine Twitch viewing experience for anyone who is just watching a channel without a subscription, as you're bombarded by ads and branding wherever you go, and on occasion, the feed either glitches out or crashes because of the amount of stuff happening on your browser. Those who would like to try this limited-time experience can use the island code: 1657-2632-4431. We have more about the island for you below.

Fortnite Creative – The Glitch

The Glitch is an integrated galaxy of brand-customised playable worlds distributed in Fortnite, and promoted by Twitch streamers. The game was created by Look North World–the studio of Alexander Seropian, co-creator of Halo–and represents a new era for the way brands can market meaningfully in the gaming space. As the inaugural brand partners taking up residence in The Glitch, Domino's and Peloton will be the first to have their own uniquely crafted in-game worlds reflecting their brand identity. Twitch and the Look North World teams have deliberately baked in player-brand interaction at every corner; for example, players can come across a fully modeled Domino's pizzeria. By engaging in a "pizza party," their health will be fully restored – allowing them to get back into the action and giving a powerful connection to the brand's product. In a world where in-game advertising is viewed more positively than ads in any other form of entertainment, The Glitch is a big next step in providing aligned brands meaningful access to a coveted and enthusiastic audience.

Branded games often suffer from forced advertising elements that conflict with the actual gameplay, and Twitch wanted to ensure The Glitch was above all else a fun experience for players to engage with while still providing bespoke touchpoints and value for Domino's, Peloton, and future brand partners. To bring this vision to life, Alexander Seropian's years of expertise with Halo worked to weave relevant, functional, and yet non-intrusive elements throughout the game's worlds for brands to authentically play a part in the fun. On top of its highly engaging core gameplay loop, The Glitch was built from the start to be easy to stream and fun to watch. It'll be highlighted by top Twitch streamers next to promotions encouraging viewers to play, stream, and continue watching– creating a self-fulfilling feedback loop to drive an audience for the game and thus excitement for the brands within it.

