Two Point Hospital Releases Its Latest Expansion: A Stitch In Time

SEGA and Two Point Studios have released the latest expansion to Two Point Hospital as players can now experience A Stitch In Time. The expansion will basically allow you to play a new set of levels at different periods in time, ranging from the caveman era all the way to the future of medicine. Along with it comes the chance to explore new ailments, practice different types of medicine, and come across new ways of making your hospital stand out, no matter what era you happen to be in. The expansion will run you $9 on Steam, but there's a 10% discount on it until March 2nd. No word yet when it will come to other versions of the game.

Two Point Hospital: A Stitch In Time offers players a fourth dimension of simulation gameplay, with new challenges and even more unusual illnesses. Step into The Yesterizer and visit three new locations set in medieval, pre-historic and futuristic time periods, while curing 34 anachronistic ailments, such as Jester Infection, Bone Head and Reptile Dysfunction. Decorate your hospitals with items from across the ages, like the much-desired Wormhole Bin or the Map of Time, which might come in handy…or not. A Stitch In Time opens by taking players to the Medieval town of Clockwise, plagued by ruptures in space and time, where patients have started (dis)appearing out of mysterious holes in the ground. Could those holes be portals to past? In the second level, the search for the missing patients leads to a forgotten age, to the dawn of all civilization, the pre-historic era. Awkwardly, there aren't any time portals in this era to send patients back to the future. The final level brings players to a futuristic city, built high above the uninhabitable earth below. The Future is now overflowing with patients from all different time periods. Maybe Captain Yesterday can help send them home, preferably in one piece.