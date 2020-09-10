Ubisoft Announces Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity During UbiForward

During today's UbiForward livestream, Ubisoft and Zero Latency VR revealed a new experience with Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity. This is a new location-based experience where the two companies have taken the world of Far Cry 3 and turned it into a completely 3D world that you and others can enter and interact with. The game will launch in 2021 exclusively at Zero Latency VR locations, which include more than 45 venues in 22 countries. You can see a preview of it below along with more info from both sides about this unique experience.

Zero Latency VR's unique setup provides players with props and plenty of space to move, allowing them to become immersed in the adventure. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity's mechanics are simple and intuitive, giving players the freedom to discover the vast, colorful world of the game. Collaboration and teamwork will be key for players to find their way through the deranged warlord's jungle gauntlet. By partnering with Zero Latency VR, Ubisoft is continuing to reinforce its position in the location-based VR market. Ubisoft's entry into the multiplayer free-roaming VR space builds on the success of its experiences like Notre-Dame VR, as well as its VR escape games and rides, to offer players a new way to experience Ubisoft's beloved worlds.

"When it comes to creating dynamic, memorable gaming experiences, free-roam location-based VR expands the possibilities. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity will offer players around the world the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich setting of Far Cry 3 and take on its iconic villain," said Deborah Papiernik, VP New Business, Ubisoft. "We are excited to be working with Ubisoft to bring the world of Far Cry 3 to VR," said Tim Ruse, CEO, Zero Latency VR. "It's going to be a special experience for fans to return to Rook Island in this incredibly immersive new way."