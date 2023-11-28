Posted in: Games, Rogue Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cookie Cutter, Subcult Joint

Ultra Violent Metroidvania Cookie Cutter To Arrive In December

Rogue Games confirmed this week that their metroidvania title Cookie Cutter will be bringing the violence in mid-December.

Article Summary Rogue Games' Cookie Cutter, an ultra-violent metroidvania, launches Dec 14.

Play as vengeful android Cherry seeking her creator in a dystopian world.

Expect irreverent, over-the-top 2D platformer action on PC and consoles.

Witness Cherry's chainsaw-fueled rage in the latest gameplay trailer.

Developer Subcult Joint and publisher Rogue Games confirmed their upcoming game Cookie Cutter will arrive for PC and consoles next month. Back in October, the game shocked players with its futuristic revenge story of an android trying to find the doctor who made her, after an evil mastermind kidnapped her and left the android for dead. Now we know the game will be coming out sooner than we expected, as it will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on December 14, 2023. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as we now wait for it to drop.

"The Void. The Matter. The Megastructure. A dystopian world with an egomaniac leader determined to unveil the secrets of the universe. INFONET promised a utopia built on the backs of tireless androids called Denzels. It was a lie. Two hundred years later, the planet is decaying, and the mysterious Red Seed has been stolen. Raz, a renegade mechanic, searches a hidden lab and discovers the Denzel Cherry, butchered and left for dead, clinging to life by sheer will alone. Her creator—and the love of her life, Doctor Shinji Fallon—has been taken by a demented sicko, and Cherry intends to make him—and anybody or anything who gets in her way—pay."

"Cookie Cutter is unabashedly irreverent, violent, and risqué. Become Cherry, a badass android on a rage-filled and love-driven quest. To save her beloved creator she'll explore and fight her way through a unique illustrated sci-fi dystopian world as she chainsaw-murders anybody who stands in her way. Fueled by love and powered by rage, join Cherry on a blood-soaked quest for revenge as she explores the massive Megastructure and eviscerates the armies of INFONET in an unforgettable over-the-top 2D platformer that breaks tropes and bones."

