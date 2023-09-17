Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware

Unicorn Overlord Announced For Release In Early 2024

Atlus has a brand new tactical RPG on the way as Unicorn Overload has been announced for release on all three consoles next year.

Atlus and developer Vanillaware announced their new tactical fantasy RPG being worked on as we got at look at Unicorn Overlord. The team basically threw out the trailer and a brief description, not wanting to give away too many details of what was to come and spoil the game. But this looks pretty good for a tactical title, as they have put in full animations and made the combat look and feel grander. It's almost as if it were on a global scale within the fantasy world you'll be playing in. It also appears there are a number of side elements toward forging a path for your characters, as there appear to be cooking, building, and town-forming elements, all highlighted briefly in the trailer. So, there are some really cool elements to explore. You can read what little info they gave about the story below, along with the official announcement trailer, as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 (digital only), and Xbox Series X|S on March 8, 2024.

"From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, Atlus x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and an innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style. Liberate your kingdom and reclaim your destiny, traverse the vibrant world of Fevrith, and cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters in this tactical fantasy RPG."

Traverse a vibrant world, assemble units, and direct them into exquisitely animated battles.

Perform heroic deeds and grow renown throughout the five nations.

Cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters, from humans and elves to massive beasts and heavenly angels.

