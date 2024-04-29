Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delverium, Sagestone Games

Open-World Survival Crafting Game Delverium Announced

Sagestone Games revealed their latest video game, as Delverium will bring a new open-world crafting title to PC via Steam.

Article Summary Sagestone Games announces 'Delverium,' a new survival crafting game for PC on Steam.

Engage in a sandbox experience with up to 4 players in open-world exploration and crafting.

'Delverium' features frustration-free play with expandable inventory and simple mechanics.

Discover exotic biomes, face the "Faults," and unravel the game world's hidden truths.

Indie game developer and publisher Sagestone Games revealed their latest game, Delverium, will be coming to PC via Steam. If you haven't checked the game out, this is a sandbox open-world game for up to four players, in which you'll explore the land, build up, farm and craft, and fight off enemies as you try to live in the wilderness and restore some stability to life after an invading force drove people away. We have the trailer and more info here as the game has yet to get a release window.

Delverium

Prepare to craft, explore, and survive in the boundless world of Delverium solo or team up with up to three friends in split-screen or online co-op. From gathering resources and constructing shelters to nurturing farms and recruiting NPCs, your choices pave the way forward. However, the deeper you venture, the more you'll uncover a hidden truth – a growing threat known as the "Faults." Unravel the mystery and become the hero Delverium needs to restore balance.

Frustration-Free Play: With an expandable player inventory and streamlined crafting and survival mechanics, Delverium is an enjoyable experience for any player. Focus on the fun without worrying about fatigue or durability, grinding your day to a halt.

With an expandable player inventory and streamlined crafting and survival mechanics, Delverium is an enjoyable experience for any player. Focus on the fun without worrying about fatigue or durability, grinding your day to a halt. Delve Deeper: A great peril is infecting the land, and a courageous Hero is needed to restore stability to Delverium. Explore the many exotic biomes, hidden caves, and dangerous dungeons that abound in the land. Uncover lost fragments of lore and hunt down the "Faults" to piece together the hidden truth that lies beneath.

A great peril is infecting the land, and a courageous Hero is needed to restore stability to Delverium. Explore the many exotic biomes, hidden caves, and dangerous dungeons that abound in the land. Uncover lost fragments of lore and hunt down the "Faults" to piece together the hidden truth that lies beneath. Play Your Way: Play the way you want to and enjoy your time in Delverium, whether that be casual farming and settlement building, exciting exploration, or dangerous dungeon crawling. Co-op up with friends and work together to build a settlement or take on the many dangers that await.

