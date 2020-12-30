Nintendo Accidentally Lists A Banjo-Kazooie Wii U Game

Nintendo made a bit of a mistake this week as they accidentally listed Banjo-Kazooie coming to the Wii U Virtual console. Earlier today some keen-eyed people over at Game Watch caught a Japanese listing of the original N64 title being touted as coming to the VC, along with another game called Blast Dozer, both of which were made by Rare. Within a few hours, however, the game was deleted from the website, sparking a ton of interest in what was actually going on and making some wonder if it was a mistake or a hint at something else. An apology was later issued on the website explaining that the listing was an error and that there was no intention of releasing either game onto the Wii U VC. This makes sense as everything having to do with the console is pretty much dead.

It did, however, start stirring up interest among gamers as to whether or not it might be an indication of something bigger on the horizon. While Nintendo has been doing a few releases here and there with the NES and SNES libraries on Nintendo Switch Online, they have yes to expand past mid-90s and into 3D console territory. There have been rumors for over a year that any day now we're going to see an N64 version pop up on NSO, but it's never materialized. Same with Game Cube and Wii rumors, but nothing's happened. This is going to add some file to the N64 fire, but it's far from proof that the company is actually working toward that release at the moment. However, we can't say we wouldn't enjoy seeing the N64 pop up there with Banjo-Kazooie as one of the titles. That said, we'd also like Nintendo to add more to the SNES library as there are several major games that still have not been added to it.