UNO Has Launched Its Own Fortnite Creative Island

UNO has come to the world of Fortnite as a new Fortnite Creative island as launched called UNO Royale, as you battle over the card game

Article Summary UNO Royale brings the classic card game to Fortnite as an interactive Creative island experience.

Players compete in six-player UNO matches using custom Loadout Cards and strategic decks.

Four tourney arenas and unlockable shiny card skins add new layers of competition and rewards.

Mattel aims to expand UNO Royale and other IPs on digital platforms for sustained, social play.

Mattel Digital Studios has teamed up with Fortnite Creative developer Look North World to create its own island tied to the classic card game UNO. UNO Royale was made using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), as they have taken the card game and turned it into its own space where players can pop into a room and have six-player UNO with their friends or other players. We have more details about the island below, along with a trailer here that shows it off. Those who would like to join the island can do so with the code: 8269-3234-9999.

UNO Royale

UNO Royale on Fortnite combines the gameplay and social interaction of UNO with familiar Fortnite mechanics. Players craft and collect Loadout Cards and build strategic Loadout Decks to create gameplay and visual chaos. UNO Royale takes place across four tourney arenas, and winners unlock shiny card skins. The more friends you play with, the bigger the tourney, and the bigger the prizes. Players also have their own Card Dojo, which displays their custom and themed cards. From classic UNO experiences with a fresh twist to epic competitions between friends, these new digital experiences are a part of Mattel's ongoing commitment to make game night bigger, bolder, and more interactive – meeting fans on the digital platforms they love most.

Mattel Digital Studios' vision is to extend physical play to the virtual world by creating digital experiences and games based on Mattel IP that drive sustained engagement for fans of all ages. By partnering with leading creator ecosystems, Mattel continues to expand how audiences play with its IP across digital worlds – from recent experiences like Masters of the Universe: He-Man Heroes on Fortnite to the breakout success of Barbie Dreamhouse Tycoon, now surpassing 500 million visits.

