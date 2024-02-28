Posted in: eSports, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, UNO! Mobile

UNO! Mobile Announces Community Cup 2024 Tournament

The UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup 2024 will kick off on Friday, bringing with it a $50k prize pool on the line.

Mattel163 has announced they are bringing back the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup 2024, set to take place in March. Players from the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico will be able to sign up and compete in the Community Cup with a prize pool of $50K on the line, as well as $10m worth of in-game rewards that you can snag just for playing in the tournament. Players can join the first monthly in-game qualifiers starting on March 1, 2024, which they will be able to do via the UNO! Mobile app. We have more details about the event for you below, as everything will kick off tomorrow.

UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup 2024

Throughout the year, players from the aforementioned territories can enter tournaments every month for a spot in one of the live Semi-Finals taking place in July and November. For the first ten days of each month, from March until October, players can join the in-game Monthly Qualifiers through the official UNO! Mobile app. The top 4 winners from each monthly finals will go head to head in one of the Semi-Finals for a chance at a $10,000 prize pool respectively.

The top 16 from the Semi-Finals will then compete in a grand showdown for the crown in January 2025! Players worldwide can tune into the live streams with a chance to earn huge in-game rewards. Finalists who are looking to become the next esports champion will compete for a $30,000 prize pool in the Annual Finals. The UNO! Mobile Community Cup 2024 Champion will take home $15,000 and a coveted UNO! Mobile trophy to demonstrate the topmost achievements!

Last year, top streamer Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop crowned Canada's own Isabella the UNO! Mobile Community Cup 2023 Champion in an ultra-competitive Grand Finale. The UNO! Mobile All-Stars Champion and content creator LilyPichu also made an appearance to celebrate the win!

