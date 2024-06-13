Posted in: Card Games, DC Comics, Games, Tabletop, Upper Deck | Tagged: warner bros discovery

Upper Deck Announces New Partnership With DC Comics

Upper Deck has revealed a new partnership with DC Comics, as the two will work together for a few new products featuring their characters.

Article Summary Upper Deck unveils partnership with DC Comics for digital cards, games, and memorabilia.

Fan favorites like Batman and The Joker will feature in new Upper Deck collectible lines.

Upcoming Upper Deck DC series includes DC Annual and Skybox Metal Universe Batman.

Limited Superman Preview card on sale for a week, hinting at rare prints for collectors.

Upper Deck revealed this morning they've formed a new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, specifically working with DC Comics. Specifically, the deal will have UD working with them to create a new line of digital trading cards, as well as memorabilia and tabletop games, all of which will feature fan-favorite DC heroes and villains. As you can see from the image below, the team has already started working on some of the cards you'll eventually come across, as they've put a Preview Deck up for sale on their site for $5. We have more details on the partnership below.

Upper Deck x DC Comics

The collaboration will integrate DC's rich storytelling and iconic characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Joker with Upper Deck's vast collectible expertise to unlock a brand-new era for fans to enjoy the DC Universe. Collectors can expect to see a variety of interpretations and artistic adaptations of iconic DC Super Heroes including Batman, Superman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman, and highly sought-after Super-Villains like Lex Luthor and The Joker. Starting this winter, Upper Deck will bring its industry-leading brands to the DC Universe for the first time, beginning with DC Annual, Skybox Metal Universe Batman, Fleer Ultra Superman, DC Unbound, and DC Masterpieces. You can commemorate this historic moment by getting the inaugural Upper Deck trading card, an e-Pack exclusive featuring the iconic hero Superman. For one week only, collectors will be able to purchase this limited Upper Deck Preview card. Each pack will deliver one preview card of the Man of Steel, and be on the lookout for randomly seeded short print versions!

"DC's fandom and history run deep, and we're excited to expand those storylines and immortalize those life-changing moments of the great Super Heroes we all grew up admiring," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Here at Upper Deck, we only create the best collectibles and games for fans across the globe, and we look forward to working with the Warner Bros. Discovery team to extend their vision to our products."

