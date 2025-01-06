Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Reveals First New Agent Of 2025 With Tejo

Riot Games dropped new info about the next agent coming to Valorant early this year, as we got a quick look at Tejo in action

Article Summary Meet Tejo, Valorant's tactical new agent from Colombia, debuting in 2025 with unique abilities like Stealth Drone.

Discover Tejo's powerful skills: Special Delivery grenade and Guided Salvo air strike system.

Valorant introduces Flex, adding handheld objects for more in-game expression in Season 2025 - Act I.

Check out the sci-fi themed EX.O skinline, featuring new weapon skins and Battlepass rewards.

Riot Games has revealed the first official agent to arrive in Valorant for 2025, as players will soon have access to the character Tejo. The character comes off more as a tactical kind of character, as you'll have a stealth drone to work with, as well as an AR targeting system, so you can prepare for what's coming rather than dash into action right away. We have more details on the character and trailer, plus some other info on additions coming with Tejo, all of which will be added with Season 2025 – Act I beginning January 8. (With the EX.O material on January 9.)

Valorant – Tejo

A veteran intelligence consultant from Colombia, Tejo's ballistic guidance system pressures the enemy to relinquish their ground – or their lives. His targeted strikes keep opponents off balance and under his heel.

Special Delivery: EQUIP a sticky grenade. FIRE to launch. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes, Concussing any targets caught in the blast. ALT FIRE to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead.

EQUIP a sticky grenade. FIRE to launch. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes, Concussing any targets caught in the blast. ALT FIRE to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead. Stealth Drone: EQUIP a stealth drone. FIRE to throw the drone forward, assuming direct control of its movement. FIRE again to trigger a pulse that Suppresses and Reveals enemies hit.

EQUIP a stealth drone. FIRE to throw the drone forward, assuming direct control of its movement. FIRE again to trigger a pulse that Suppresses and Reveals enemies hit. Guided Salvo: EQUIP an AR targeting system. FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map. ALT FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival.

EQUIP an AR targeting system. FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map. ALT FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival. (ULT) Armageddon: EQUIP a tactical strike targeting map. FIRE to select the origin point of the strike. FIRE again to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. ALT FIRE during map targeting to cancel the origin point.

Flex

Valorant is also introducing Flex, the first new content type since launch in the form of handheld objects that gives players more ways to express themselves in-game. It is equipped via Collections and appear in game in a player's Spray Wheel. To celebrate the launch of Flex, players will receive a free Flex with a second Flex available in the Season 2025 // Act I Battlepass.

New Skins

This act also brings players a new skinline, EX.O. Inspired by futuristic and sci-fi themes, weapons included in EX.O are the Vandal, Sheriff, Spectre, Outlaw and Katana – the EX.O Edge. The all new Battlepass will feature items including the Celestia Ghost, Epilogue: Tactical Spacewar Card, Hieroscape Blades (Dual Melee), Moon Scout Outlaw, Scaredy Cow Gun Buddy and Stellar Dendrite Flex.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!