Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Reveals Its Latest Agent As Clove Joins The Roster

Riot Games dropped new info about their next agent coming to Valorant, as we got a far better look at the new controller, Clove.

Article Summary Riot Games introduces Clove, a non-binary Controller agent to Valorant.

Clove's kit encourages players to take risks and rewards aggressive play.

Abilities include vision-blocking clouds, decay effects, and temporary health boosts.

Clove's ultimate allows for resurrection, demanding a kill or assist to stay alive.

Riot Games has revealed the next official agent on the way to Valorant, as players will soon have access to the non-binary Controller named Clove. The character is designed to add something new to the mix in a splash of purple, as a lot of their abilities and skills are here to mess with people and keep players off-guard so that your team has a chance to run roughshod over whoever you're playing against. We have more details and the trailer here, as the agent will be added on March 26, 2024, as part of Episode 8 Act II.

Valorant – Clove

Clove's abilities revolve around the concept of a beautiful death—dying in any given round can be just the beginning. Though they're a Controller, hanging out on the back lines isn't an option with Clove. To unlock their kit, you'll need to take those calculated risks and jump into the fray. There's a fine line between playing it safe and risking it all—and Clove needs to walk it. Scottish troublemaker Clove makes mischief for enemies in both the heat of combat and the cold of death. The young immortal keeps foes guessing, even from beyond the grave, their return to the living only ever a moment away.

Ruse (E): EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove's clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death.

EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove's clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death. Meddle (Q): EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside.

EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside. Pick-Me-Up (C): INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health.

INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health. Not Dead Yet (X / ULT): After dying, ACTIVATE to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a set time or they will die.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!